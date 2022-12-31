The Komets’ longest winning streak in almost 15 years came to an end in front of the biggest crowd they’ve had this season. Matt Alvaro, Oliver Cooper and Luka Burzan scored, and the Komets put the pressure on late, but they lost 4-3 to the Indy Fuel in front of a sellout crowd of 9,493 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
The Komets (13-9-5) had won the previous eight games, including a 6-2 decimation of the Toledo Walleye on Friday at Toledo, Ohio, where Cooper had two power-play goals, and that run came on the heels of Fort Wayne’s worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012.
It was the Komets’ longest winning streak since the 2007-08 regular season, when they captured 11 in a row in the International Hockey League, then went on to win the first of three straight playoff championships. The franchise record is 14 straight victories, which came in the first iteration of the IHL in 1959-60.
“I’m proud of our guys. I told them not to hang their heads, to keep them up high,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets next play the Wheeling Nailers 7:10 p.m. Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia. “Everybody had been talking about the win streak and how it hadn’t been done since (2008), and it was nice to have something good to talk about instead of our worst start in the ECHL.”
Fort Wayne forward Joshua Winquist’s point-scoring streak was halted at 13 games, during which he totaled eight goals and 20 points. The longest such streak in the ECHL this season was by Owen Headrick of the Idaho Steelheads, who had a 14-game run. The Komets’ record is 21 games, set by Keli Corpse in the United Hockey League in 2000-01.
One big Fort Wayne streak survived Saturday, though: Cooper’s third-period goal gave it at least one power-play tally in 11 straight games. The Komets were 1 for 7 with the man-advantage and are 17 of 52 (32.7%) in the streak.
“It came down to a couple turnovers, odd-man rushes, and a couple bounces went their way,” Alvaro said. “I thought we battled to the very end. We’ve been on a pretty good run here and I think the biggest thing is getting on another run. If you lose one, you want to make sure you win the next one.”
Rylan Parenteau, who had won his six previous starts, stopped 29 of 33 shots for the Komets, who held the Fuel scoreless on six power plays.
For Indy (20-8-1), which has won 8 of 11 games, Zach Driscoll stopped 31 of 34 shots, one night after the Fuel took over first place in the division by defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones 9-6 in Indianapolis.
It was the first sellout of the season and Komets president Michael Franke said 9,493 has been listed with the ECHL as the new Coliseum capacity, due to myriad reasons including creating a better environment for fans, though another 1,000 seats were curtained off that could be opened back up in rare circumstances.
It was eerily quiet in the first period with Indy accounting for 10 of the first 11 shots on goal; getting a ton of traffic in front of Parenteau; and taking a 1-0 lead on a Keoni Texeira rebound goal at 18:18.
Indy’s Alex Wideman made it 2-0 by backhanding a rebound past Parenteau 6:40 into the second period, but it took Alvaro only 12 seconds to answer. He stole the puck in the Indy zone, skated out of the corner, took a shot, retrieved his own rebound, swiveled and scored from the right circle.
The Komets faced a 1:49-long 5-on-3 Indy power play late in the period and didn’t allow a single shot on goal, with defenseman Blake Siebenaler making some key clears of the defensive zone. But Indy’s Seamus Malone scored at the end of a 3-on-1 rush for a 3-1 lead at 15:23, poking the puck in after the puck squeaked underneath Parenteau.
Driscoll preserved the two-goal Indy lead by stopping Daniel Maggio from point-blank range 3:05 into the third period. Parenteau answered 45 seconds later with a nifty stop of Malone.
Fort Wayne’s Cooper netted a power-play goal at 14:00 – Indy had been penalized for having too many men on the ice – and he was set up by a Shawn Boudrias touch pass. But Indy’s Chat Yetman scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 48 seconds later to regain the two-goal lead, though Maggio, trying desperately to keep the puck out of the net, was the one who accidently swept it in.
“We passed up too many opportunities to shoot the puck,” Boudreau said, noting that Indy’s goals all came off second chances. “We were too cute and that’s what happens. We didn’t generate enough offense through the first 40 (minutes). Then we bought in as a team and started doing the things we were used to during the winning streak. But unfortunately, a bad bounce and (we were) a little bit too late.”
Burzan finished the scoring at 18:22 from the slot, after a Boudrias pass from behind the Indy net.
The Komets are 42-18-5 all-time in New Year’s Eve games at the Coliseum, including a 5-5-0 mark in the ECHL with a 2-1-0 record against the Fuel. The Komets played one New Year’s Eve game on the road, in 1961, winning 5-2 at Indianapolis.
Notes: The referee was Kevin Corbett. … The Komets played without Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), Colton Point (head), Marcus McIvor (hip), Tristian Pelletier (undisclosed) and Stefano Giliati (shoulder). Giliati was behind the bench with Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault. Giliati, who has five goals and 20 points in 23 games, is also a skills coach for the Komets and has missed back-to-back games. He’s expected to be out several weeks. Defenseman Jacob Graves was dressed but didn’t get off the bench. He injured a finger fighting Toledo’s Chays Ruddy on Friday.