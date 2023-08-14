The Komets made two additions to their roster Monday – rookie defenseman Logan Dowhaniuk and rookie forward Jordan Maher – to bring their roster to 20 for the upcoming season.
Dowhaniuk, 21, skated last season in the Western Hockey League and had six goals and 28 points in 64 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors, then added one goal and five points in 10 playoff games for Moose Jaw.
He also participated in developmental camps with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers in 2022, after helping the Oil Kings win the WHL championship.
“Logan is a very exciting, young defenseman. He skates extremely well, has great poise with the puck and defends very well,” Komets coach Jesse Kallechy said. “He comes to us with a great pedigree winning a WHL championship. We have big expectations for Logan this coming season, and we can’t wait to see him grow.”
Maher, 25, skated the last three seasons for the University of Prince Edward Island. Last season, he totaled three goals and seven points in 30 games. Before university hockey, he played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, accruing 15 goals and 47 points in 68 games his final season, 2018-19, for the Halifax Mooseheads and Charlottetown Islanders.
The Komets open their season Oct. 20 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.