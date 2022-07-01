The Komets extended qualifying offers to seven players – goaltender Samuel Harvey, defensemen Zach Tolkinen, Matt Murphy and Darien Kielb, plus forwards Mark Rassell, Tyler Busch and Drake Rymsha – according to information released by the ECHL on Friday.
This could mean Marcus McIvor, Oliver Cooper and Brad Kennedy are currently free agents or, more likely, that they’ve been re-signed by the Komets and the deals haven’t yet been announced. They were on the Komets’ season-ending roster June 15.
The Komets have already signed nine players for their 71st season, including forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel and Sam Babintsev, along with blue-liners Blake Siebenaler, D.J. King, Marc-Antoine Pepin and Clark Hiebert.
By extending qualifying offers before a Thursday deadline, the Komets kept exclusive ECHL rights to seven players a while longer.
Tolkinen, as a veteran with more than 260 regular-season games, can become a restricted free agent if he doesn’t sign a contract by July 16. For the other seven players, even if they don’t sign a contract with Fort Wayne by then, their ECHL rights are owned by the Komets through next season.
The Komets could have extended qualifying offers to eight players.
Harvey and Rassell are expected to get offers to play in the higher-level American Hockey League, though the Komets covet them both greatly should they wind up back at this level. Kielb has already signed an AHL deal with the Colin Chaulk-coached Bakersfield Condors. Rymsha is expected to play overseas.
Most of the Fort Wayne staff was in Las Vegas this week for the annual ECHL meetings, so it’s unsurprising no signings have been announced since June 20.
McIvor, an alternate captain, was a member of the 2021 Kelly Cup championship team along with Cooper. Kennedy, a rookie out of Mount Royal University, had one goal and three points in five late-season games with Fort Wayne.
The Komets open the regular season Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, then face the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 22.