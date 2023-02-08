The naysayer fans from rival cities argue the Komets need to do it against better competition. They banter, post and message that, sure, the Komets have won six straight games, but four came against the Western Conference’s worst team, the Iowa Heartlanders, and the other two were versus the Kalamazoo Wings, who have lost six of their last seven.
However, the knocks on the Komets’ streak don’t account for the gritty way in which they’re playing – they haven’t given up more than two goals in any of the games – or that it comes on the heels of losing perhaps their best offensive player, Joshua Winquist, to a team in Sweden.
But the naysayers can make a salient point: The Komets (21-14-6) have teased us before this season into thinking they had it figured out. The eight-game winning streak in December was Fort Wayne’s longest since joining the ECHL in 2012 and seemed to salvage an abhorrent start to this season, until the Komets followed that eight-game run with a 2-6-1 slide.
That brings us to this streak and the Komets say it’s different, namely because their mentality is improved, having embraced a more blue-collar style to their game; the level of trust has been amplified, as players are executing the systems more effectively and are taking fewer bad penalties; and roster changes have helped create lineup with better chemistry.
“We’ve got to come out with the same energy that we’ve been having for the past six games,” said defenseman Blake Siebenaler, whose Komets begin a set of three games in as many nights 8:05 p.m. today against the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas. “Even if we do have an off night, we can’t let that bring us down. We’ve just got to get back on the horse and keep going. That’s one of our biggest things, (having) the mental toughness when we get in those situations. But we learned from that (during the 2-6-1 slide) and I don’t think we’re going to let it happen again.”
For those who remain skeptical about the Komets, this trip to Texas will be an indisputably good test. The Americans (21-21-1) have won eight of their last 10 games.
The Komets have been boosted lately by players coming down from the American Hockey League, such as Adam Brubacher, Ryan Fanti and Drake Rymsha.
But success breeds call-ups and the Komets have had them this week. Defenseman Darien Kielb returned to Bakersfield of the AHL on Tuesday and goaltender Rylan Parenteau went to Abbotsford of the AHL on Wednesday. His third-period save in Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Iowa has gained international attention.
The good news is goalie Colton Point, who hasn’t played since Dec. 9 because of a head injury suffered in practice, is expected to be available this week to spell Fanti, if needed.
“For us, from the start of the year, it’s been about finding the right people who want to do the right things and play the right way,” head coach Ben Boudreau said. “Sometimes it’s the chemistry, it’s all the ingredients, that make that recipe. We’ve talked about it. Certain positions over the last six games, that’s exactly the way they should be playing. They’re buying into it and we’re having success. For us, up and down the lineup, everybody is finding ways to make contributions and it’s really exciting to see.”