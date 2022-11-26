TOLEDO – It wasn’t as bad as Thursday. But it was another lopsided loss for the Komets, who fell 6-3 to the Toledo Walleye, one night after losing 6-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum.
Fort Wayne’s Benjamin Gagné scored the game’s first goal Friday, and teammates Scott Allan and Blake Siebenaler scored the only goals of the third period to make things respectable.
“It was a great third period and that’s the one thing – we didn’t fold the tent, we found a way to get a little bit of a pushback. That was good to see,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.
“It was just a classic case of shooting ourselves in the foot again. The difference in the game was three goals and they scored three times on the power play and all three penalties came in the offensive zone, stick infractions. … We have to be cognizant of the things that are hurting us.”
It was the first home victory of the season for the Walleye (5-6-1, 1-4-1 at the Huntington Center), leaving the Komets (4-6-3, 4-3-0 on the road) as the only ECHL team yet to win on home ice. The Komets have a chance to remedy that at 7:30 p.m. today against the Walleye.
“I mean, that’s two back-to-back stinkers,” Fort Wayne defenseman Marcus McIvor said. “The third period was good, it’s more our style. We’ll take that into tomorrow against the same team. We’re back home tomorrow. They got their win at home and that makes it that much more important for us to take one tomorrow.”
Rylan Parenteau got the start for Fort Wayne but was pulled after the first intermission, having given up four goals on nine shots. Parenteau was acquired from the Walleye – a rare trade between bitter rivals – for an undisclosed amount of cash on Nov. 17 because Toledo had a glut of netminders. Parenteau, a rookie out of the University of New Brunswick, came into the night 1-0-1 with a .926 save percentage through 107 minutes of play.
His replacement, Colton Point, stopped 20 of 22 shots.
Neither netminder got enough help though, as Fort Wayne was victimized in transition, by porous defense and by penalties.
Toledo scored on 3 of 7 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 5.
“It’s some of the same guys who are doing the same things, so as a whole we’ve yet to have all 11 forwards, six defense and the goalies playing together,” Boudreau said. “So it’s spurts, which you can see in the game, but for us we have to put 60 minutes together. Was it good to see something in those (final) 20 minutes? Yeah, but I’d like to see three increments of 20-minnute periods.”
For Toledo, John Lethemon stopped 23 shots as Sebastian Cossa, a 2021 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, backed up. It was Lethemon’s first game of the season; he played two games last season with the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign and 32 with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Walleye donned purple jerseys, and the ice was purple, too, as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Huntington Center, where an announced crowd of 8,034 was on hand.
Gagné opened the scoring on the game’s first shot – 1:09 into the first period – when he snapped the puck from the blue line, through a crowd of players and high on Lethemon. But the Walleye’s Lucas Craggs tied it by splitting the defense and wristing a 38-footer past Parenteau at 7:21.
Toledo’s Trenton Bliss made it 2-1 by taking a backhand shot from the left circle that eluded Parenteau, who was screened on the play at 11:53. Then, while enjoying a 5-on-3 power play, the Walleye’s Thomas Ebbing made it 3-1 with a 40-foot shot at 14:02.
With Allan in the penalty box for leveling Mitchell Heard just after a whistle, Ebbing made it 4-1 by redirecting a Brandon Hawkins shot at 19:20. Hawkins, the former Komets player who returned from Chicago of the AHL earlier in the day, had three assists.
The Walleye’s Gordie Green and Conlan Keenan scored in the second period.
Notes: Komets assistant coach Olivier Legault was struck with a puck late in the first period, but returned for the second period after taking seven stitches. … The referee was Rocco Stachowiak. … Former Komets defenseman Daniel Maggio is available on waivers after he was let go by the Adirondack Thunder. … The Komets played without forward Matt Alvaro (lower body), defenseman Joe Masonius (illness) and defenseman Clark Hiebert (illness). … The Walleye’s jerseys were auctioned off to benefit the ProMedica Cancer Institute. … A second-period Toledo goal was waved off when it was determined Keenan was in the crease when a Heard shot caromed off him.