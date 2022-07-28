The Komets’ swung a trade – acquiring forward Kaid Oliver – and signed two more players to bring their roster to 18 for the coming season.
Oliver, 22, skated 70 games last season as rookie with the expansion Iowa Heartlanders. He had 15 goals, 50 points, 76 penalty minutes and a minus-33 rating – that included one goal, six points, 12 penalty minutes and an even rating in nine games against the Komets – and he played one game in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild.
The Komets acquired him Thursday from the Heartlanders for defenseman Matt Murphy, who was a member of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team.
Murphy, 27, skated 21 games last season with Fort Wayne, totaling five goals and 14 points in 21 games, and 19 games in the AHL with Providence and Abbotsford.
The Komets also signed goaltender Rylan Toth, 26, and defenseman Aiden Jamieson, 26.
Toth played one game last season for Abbotsford – he stopped 11 of 12 shots in one period – after finishing his career at the University of British Columbia, for which he was 11-5-1 with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts in 2021-22. He also served as an emergency backup for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.
Jamieson played for Dalhousie University last season, totaling two goals and 11 points in 20 games.
The Komets also announced they'd signed forward Jake Goldowski, 22, then redacted it 32 minutes later, leaving their roster at 18. Goldowski played in Finland last season, accruing 15 goals and 41 points in 30 games for Suomi-sarja and Mestis. It's not known if he's still in the mix to sign at a later date.
The Komets' roster already included forwards Oliver Cooper, Tyler Busch, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Stefano Giliati, David Thomson, Liam Van Loon and Sam Babintsev, and defensemen Blake Siebenaler, Marc-Antoine Pepin, D.J. King, Marcus McIvor and Clark Hiebert, and they formalized an affiliation agreement with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers this week that will provide them players.
The Komets’ 71st season opens Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis and then play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 22.
Notes: Morgan Adams-Moisan, a part of the Komets' Kelly Cup championship team, has signed an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs. ... Former Komet player Brayden Pachal re-signed with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. He captained their AHL team, the Henderson Silver Knights, last season.