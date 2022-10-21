Many captains in team sports are described as “lead-by-example” players. But when it comes to the Komets’ Anthony Petruzzelli, it may be a littler truer than with most.
He plays with a frenetic pace at both end of the ice, using every inch of his 5-foot-9, 190-pound frame to score goals, bully opponents, be stingy defensively and impact special teams. He’s also been a great ambassador off the ice, winning a community service award, fostering dogs and teaching Fort Wayne youth players the intricacies of hockey.
Since joining the Komets late in the 2017-18 season, fresh from the University of Vermont, Petruzzelli has never missed a game because of injury or illness. The only times he’s been absent from the Fort Wayne lineup were because he was in the higher-level American Hockey League, giving him 291 games with the Komets, including runs to the 2021 Kelly Cup title and 2018 Western Conference finals.
“As a hockey player – and most people will tell you this – we don’t sign up to be a hockey player to not play games,” said Petruzzelli, whose Komets open their season at 7 p.m. today against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis. “The fact that I’ve played every single game, it comes from a lot of offseason training, but also a lot of luck. Knock on wood, I haven’t had too many major injuries. I think it’s important to show, especially as a leader on the team, that just because you may be nicked up or bruised, it doesn’t mean you can’t go play the game. I like to be able to go out and be that guy who, no matter what you’re going through or how tired you may be, you go out there and play for your team.”
Petruzzelli’s popularity with his teammates, the fans and ownership made him the obvious choice to become the team’s captain, after Matthew Boudens was called up for almost all of last season by the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.
Petruzzelli took the role Jan. 5 and he admitted there were some “growing pains,” such as managing a locker room when there were constant roster changes because of pandemic-related call-ups or injuries, plus there was the disappointing seven-game, first-round playoff exit to the Wheeling Nailers. But there were also benefits to becoming captain midseason, like having several older, established players around him who knew what to do already; Petruzzelli didn’t have to change much about himself or how he approached the game.
As the Komets approached this season, their 71st, Petruzzelli set out over the summer to become a better captain. One of the things he settled on was the need to become more vocal.
“I like to let my play do a lot of the talking for me,” said Petruzzelli, 29, who hails from Federal Way, Washington. “That’s one of the bigger steps I’ve taken, trying to be more vocal and helping the younger guys. If I can do that, I’m doing my job right. My offseason training, yeah, that all went great. But unless I can go in there and be a more vocal leader, take care of that room and get us all on the same page, then I’m not really doing OK.”
Petruzzelli reached out to former captains of the Komets, people he had a lot of respect for such as A.J. Jenks, Jamie Schaafsma and Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, for advice on how to best lead the Komets back to a Cup. Petruzzelli also huddled with head coach Ben Boudreau, assistant Olivier Legault and various members of the front office on the topic.
“They’ve all given great feedback and different ways on how to approach different situations,” Petruzzelli said. “You can’t let things linger on if anything’s bothering or affecting the team. Unfortunately, it’s a tough part of being the captain, having to do the things that aren’t always the most fun but are best for the team. Having that title (as captain) early on this year, and being able to establish a culture, I think that’s important.”
Petruzzelli, Fort Wayne’s longest-tenured player, has 75 goals and 165 points in 251 regular-season games, and he’s added three goals and 13 points in 40 playoff games.
“He’s a gamer. He’s a workhorse, that guy,” alternate captain Marcus McIvor said. “At the same time, he’s done really well at becoming vocal and vocalizing what to do. But at the end of the day, you watch what he does out there and what he gives, which is 110% every day in practice and in the gym, and 110% in games, and that makes him an easy guy to follow, that’s for sure.”
Petruzzelli has won a bevy of awards voted on by reporters and/or front-office personnel: Best Defensive Forward in 2021 and 2022; Most Improved Player in 2019; Mr. Hustle in 2019 and 2020; the True Komet award for exemplifying team spirit and positive attitude in 2021 and 2022; and the Bud Gallmeier Community Service award in 2020.
What Petruzzelli really covets, though, is winning another Kelly Cup championship. He knows he’ll have to ably lead the way for the Komets to get it this season. But having the captaincy from start to finish should help the cause, he thinks.
“I’ve talked to people I respect about how to manage a room and keep everybody on the same track,” he said. “That information has helped me a lot. The nice part is being able to start the season off and establish my expectations for the players, the team, and how we conduct ourselves in a daily manner.”