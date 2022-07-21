'Let's go!': Komets' Boudrias eager for Season 2 after ill-timed injury

On first glance, it looked like a dirty hit.
Shawn Boudrias was away from the play and blindsided – albeit not very hard – by the Kalamazoo Wings’ Cody Corbett. Boudrias crumpled, the medial collateral ligament in his right knee partially torn, and was lost for the remainder of the season.
But Boudrias doesn’t recollect the April 10 hit as anything egregious. He thinks the rigors of hockey just finally caught up to him. He can look back at years of offseasons, when his knee would be bothering him, and he’d work to get it stronger, only for the cycle to repeat.
He’s re-signed with the Komets – this time confident he’s 100% physically – and is looking forward to this season with incredible enthusiasm.
“Seriously, I’m so excited,” said Boudrias, a 22-year-old forward, coming off his rookie season in the pros. “I just want to go back and play hockey right now. Like, I love it. I just think about playing and I can’t wait. I loved the experience in Fort Wayne, the guys and the coaches, the fans. I just want to have a good season and good time, but this time go further in the playoffs and probably win.”
Boudrias was much hyped after his final junior season – he had 35 goals, 79 points, 81 penalty minutes and a plus-39 rating for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles in 2019-20 – and had four games of American Hockey League experience with the Iowa Wild in 2020-21.
He lived up to his billing with the Komets, often skating on the top line, and losing him was costly as the Komets attempted to defend their 2021 Kelly Cup title.
“It wasn’t even a bad hit,” Boudrias said of Corbett’s unpenalized check, which came in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the third-to-last game of the regular season, a game that had little meaning in the standings.
“Like, he hit me sideways, but my knee was so not strong. I think my body was getting tired and he just hit me on the side and instead of taking the check, my knee just gave up on me. So I fell inside and my knee fell outside, and it just started burning, man.”
Boudrias, 6-foot-5, 223 pounds, totaled 19 goals and 41 points, along with 76 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating, in 57 games for Fort Wayne. He was a consistent physical presence in the corners and in front of the opposing net, and he fought four times.
“I was so sad (after the injury). I went onto the bus and I was sitting down, just saying to myself the F word, over and over. ‘Why did this have to happen right now?’ ” he recalled. “The whole season, you just want to play in the playoffs and then it becomes playoff time and – boom – I get injured.”
There was some hope that Boudrias could return after six weeks, if the Komets made a deep run in the playoffs. Looking back, Boudrias said there’s no way. It didn’t matter anyway, since the Komets were upset in the first round by the Wheeling Nailers, who won 3-2 in Game 7 in overtime at Memorial Coliseum on May 3. The Florida Everblades went on to the win the Cup over the Toledo Walleye.
Not being able to help the Komets hurt Boudrias more than his knee did.
“Playoffs are the best part of hockey,” said Boudrias, who hails from Terrebonne, Quebec. “You want to play. The whole season, you get ready physically and mentally. … Just watching the guys go on the ice and knowing I cannot play, or be there, it was just like, ‘Man, I hate my life.’ ”
But Boudrias is loving life right now.
He said his knee, which didn’t require surgery, has been looked over by multiple specialists and is “really strong” and he feels “really good about it.” He’s been skating four times a week, working out five days a week, and is ecstatic the Komets wanted him back so much. He was among their first six signings June 16.
“I’m just trying to get better, mentally and physically, and learn what I can do better,” said Boudrias, a sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2018. “I just try to get better and better.”
He’s got until the Oct. 21 season opener – against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis – to make it happen.
“Let’s go,” he said. “Let’s go!”