Braydin Lewis, an up-and-coming hockey player from Fort Wayne, and the son of a former Komets player, has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Lewis had emergency surgery June 2 to remove a 2-inch tumor from his right frontal lobe that proved to be malignant.
Those wishing to help alleviate the Lewis family of some of the impending medical costs can visit gofund.me/f455169c.
Lewis, 18, skated last season for the Metro Jets, a junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League that’s in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
A defenseman, Lewis totaled nine goals and 45 points in 37 games, then one assist in three playoff games.
It was Lewis’ second season in the USPHL Premier Division, after he’d played for the Chicago Fury 16-and-under AAA team.
His father, Adam, skated for the Komets from 2002 to 2009, helping them to the 2003 Colonial Cup in the United Hockey League. He works for Steel Dynamics Inc.
While Lewis’ cancer treatment plan is still being developed, it will undoubtedly require frequent trips to Detroit and Minnesota, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and potential participation in clinical trials, all of which will be financially costly.
The family – including Braydin’s mother, Kristen, a deputy sheriff; and brother Corbin – live in Fort Wayne.
Braydin is a recent Homestead graduate.