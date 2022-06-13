The ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions sent forward Brenden Locke to the Indy Fuel today to complete, in a roundabout way, a trade with the Komets.
The Komets sent Anthony Nellis to the expansion Lions before last season for future considerations. Those futures were sent midseason by the Komets to the Kansas City Mavericks, along with Chays Ruddy, for Willie Corrin.
Kansas City then dealt them to Indy, though it hasn't been reported for whom. Trois-Rivières and Indy had to complete any outstanding future considerations by today.
Also of note, former Komets goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon went from Wheeling to the Lions to complete another trade.