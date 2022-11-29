Daniel Maggio, a 31-year-old defenseman, re-signed with the Komets on Tuesday, four days after the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder released him.
Maggio, a physical player who helped Fort Wayne to the Central Hockey League’s championship as a rookie fresh out of the Ontario Hockey League in 2012, was scoreless in 10 games with the Thunder, totaling 19 penalty minutes and a minus-8 rating.
Maggio has played 89 regular-season games with Fort Wayne – he was with them in 2012-13 and 2017-18 – accruing 13 goals, 42 points, 203 penalty minutes and a plus-26 rating. In 27 playoff games, including a trip to the 2018 Western Conference Finals, he has eight goals, 13 points and 26 penalty minutes with Fort Wayne.
He is the Komets' third veteran player, along with Stefano Giliati and Joshua Winquist. They can play four in games.
“He brings championship experience and energy, and he will be a positive influence on and off the ice,” coach Ben Boudreau said in a news release. “Having the ability to add someone with Maggio’s resume mid-season is rare, and we want to make the most of it.”
The Komets, who lost forward Samuel Dove-McFalls to the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors on Monday, next play 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.