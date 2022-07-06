The Komets’ departure from the playoffs last season was earlier than most expected – the Wheeling Nailers ousted them with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 7 of the first round at Memorial Coliseum – but Fort Wayne never wavered in its belief that it had a strong nucleus on hand.
The Komets have re-signed eight players, including defenseman Marcus McIvor and forward Oliver Cooper, who were announced Tuesday. That brings the roster to 11 players.
The Komets’ 71st season begins Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
“I think we have a really good core group of players,” general manager David Franke said. “They’re not only good players, but also hard workers and good guys in the locker room, good guys off the ice. They understand what it means to play in Fort Wayne and play Komets hockey.
“It’s a good day in Komet Land to get Cooper and McIvor done, and there will be more players on the way. Not necessarily guys who are returning, but there will be more big players on the way.”
Fans had been wondering about the fates of McIvor and Cooper since Friday, when the ECHL posted who had received qualifying offers. Because McIvor and Cooper weren’t on Fort Wayne’s list, it meant they had either become free agents or already been re-signed. Brad Kennedy, who played five games as a rookie forward last season, wasn’t extended a qualifying offer, and Franke confirmed Tuesday he’s now a free agent.
McIvor and Cooper, who both played at the University of New Brunswick, were rookies with the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team.
McIvor, a 28-year-old defenseman, was an alternate captain last season and totaled five goals and 24 points in 48 regular-season games. He then had one assist in five playoff games, suffering an injury in Game 4 when he was struck by a high stick at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. McIvor returned for Game 7 with a battered eye.
McIvor played six games in the higher-level American Hockey League last season for Ontario and Chicago, totaling two assists.
Cooper, a 27-year-old forward, had 15 goals – including five short-handed and three game-winners – and 37 points in 52 games last season. In the playoffs, he had two goals in seven games, giving him five goals in 15 career playoff games.
Also back from last season’s roster are captain Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, D.J. King and Jordan Martel, along with Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler, who was also an alternate captain.
The Komets have additionally signed forward Sam Babintsev, who was supposed to be with them last season but never arrived because of issues related to his immigration work visa and the pandemic, and rookie defensemen Marc-Antoine Pepin and Clark Hiebert.
There have been significant changes at the top end of the Fort Wayne roster, however, highlighted by the team parting with longtime forward Shawn Szydlowski, who hasn’t signed elsewhere. Forwards Connor and Kellen Jones have retired, as has defenseman Willie Corrin.
The Komets retained the rights, by extending qualifying offers, to goaltender Samuel Harvey, defensemen Zach Tolkinen, Matt Murphy and Darien Kielb, plus forwards Mark Rassell, Tyler Busch and Drake Rymsha. The Komets can hang onto their ECHL rights for a year, except for with Tolkinen who, as a veteran with more than 260 regular-season games, can become a restricted free agent if he doesn’t sign a contract by July 16.
So far, the Komets haven’t used any of their four veteran spots, meaning some of their biggest signings are yet to come. Petruzzelli, 29, is five games short of veteran status; he got there exceedingly fast because he’s never missed a game due to injury, only to AHL call-ups, since joining the Komets late in the 2017-18 season.
The Komets also haven’t yet found a new NHL affiliation – the Vegas Golden Knights are now partnering with the ECHL’s expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates – and an affiliate would provide players, likely including a goaltender, for next season.
“We are working toward an agreement and I’m hopeful – and I know I’ve said this before – that in the next 10 days we’ll have something to announce,” Franke said of an affiliation.
The Komets certainly would covet a return by Harvey, but he’s expected to get an AHL deal this summer. Kielb has already signed with the Bakersfield Condors, the Edmonton Oilers’ top affiliate, and Rassell may land in the AHL, too.
The first home game of the Komets’ regular season will be Oct. 22 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Coliseum.
Notes: The Central Division-rival Iowa Heartlanders announced Derek Damon, 41, has taken over as coach. In Iowa’s inaugural season, he was an assistant under Gerry Fleming, who is pursuing a job in Europe. ... Mathieu Brodeur, who won a Cup with the Komets in 2021, was named the recipient of the Professional Hockey Players Association/ECHL Player Representative of the Year Award, as voted on by the PHPA staff and advisors. Brodeur played last season for the Trois-Rivières Lions, an expansion team. “It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award,” Brodeur said in a news release. “Communication between players and the team and league is so important, and I have always tried to educate my teammates and help them out as best I can.” PHPA executive director Larry Landon highlighted the challenges PHPA representatives faced in “navigating and reacting to ever changing protocols due to the pandemic” last season.