KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Komets are trying to polish up their game for the postseason and, if Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings is any indication, it’s less about honing their skating, passing or shooting as it is about sharpening their minds.
The Komets’ offense came alive in the third period, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to tie it on goals 1:19 apart by Shawn Boudrias and Oliver Cooper. But then a familiar foe reared its head – the Komets’ penchant for penalties – and things spiraled downward rapidly in front of 3,440 spectators at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo’s Aidan Spellacy leveled Cooper with an open-ice check, setting off retaliatory hits that landed Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro and Jacob Graves in the penalty box. On the ensuing 5-on-3 power play, Kalamazoo’s Ben Copeland netted a 40-foot winning shot.
“Under (11) minutes to go in a tied game, you can’t have that, those mental breakdowns,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff spot. “That’s mental toughness. That’s mental discipline. And it’s something that we didn’t have.
“In the playoffs, if we go out and try to stick, trip, slash, (or) cross-check somebody for taking a hit, it’s going to be a quick exit. It’s something we’ve tried and tried and tried to talk about, and so far the message hasn’t gotten through.”
The Komets (32-24-8) came into the night with an ECHL-leading 19.59 penalty minutes per game and a league-high 407 minors, then got eight infractions, including a Tristan Pelletier fight with Kurt Gosselin, for 19 penalty minutes against the Wings.
“The players need to buy in to (staying out of the penalty box) and the leadership needs to make sure it’s adhered to, too, and it’s a big area of focus,” said Boudreau, with a familiar refrain about untimely minor penalties. “Here we are talking about it again after a loss.”
The Komets had been fairly disciplined, despite the Wings’ antagonizations and even a fan challenging Graves in the penalty box late in the second period, until Spellacy’s hit in his first professional game set them off. Kalamazoo scored on 1 of 5 power plays; Fort Wayne was 0 for 5.
“Obviously, we’ve got to be smart,” Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “We’ve got to stay out of the box. It was a good game, back and forth, and we’ve got to bear down on our offensive chances more.”
The Komets did have opportunities, even after Copeland scored, with two late power plays because Brad Morrison was whistled for diving and Connor Fedorek for shooting the puck out of play. The Komets couldn’t convert as Kalamazoo goalie Evan Cormier finished with 23 saves.
“We’ve just got to get more pucks and bodies to the net,” Petruzzelli said. “We’ve talked about not just trying to make the pretty play, but more so getting that puck down low to the net and getting to those second and third chances. If we do that, we’ll end up putting it in the back of the net.”
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti stopped 36 shots and Fort Wayne also got a goal from Pelletier. Kalamazoo (26-34-4) also got goals from Justin Murray, Ayden MacDonald and Morrison.
The Komets play host to the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum and can clinch a playoff spot if they get a standings point or if the Wheeling Nailers fail to defeat division-best Cincinnati. The Stingrays, who are jostling with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the South Division title, annihilated the Cyclones 11-0 on Friday.
Before Friday’s game, Komets defenseman Adam Brubacher was called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Brubacher had three goals and 16 points in his last 15 games for Fort Wayne.
With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Komets’ hopes of catching the Indy Fuel for third place are evaporating; Fort Wayne is 11 points back.
“Nobody wants to limp into the playoffs,” Petruzzelli said. “We want to go in there winning a few games and feeling good about ourselves, knowing we can go in there and beat any team. So if we build some momentum with the eight remaining games, we’ll be in an OK place.”
Great goaltending dominated the early goings on, including a Fanti save on a Raymond Brice breakaway and a Cormier stop of Garrett Van Wyhe from point-blank range. But, as has become customary, the Komets gave up the first goal when Morrison stickhandled around two defenders and snapped a low shot from the left circle into the far side of the net at 16:43. Morrison played for the Komets in 2019-20.
The Komets have given up the first goal in 40 of 64 games. Only Norfolk and Tulsa, two of the ECHL’s three worst teams, have been scored upon first more often than Fort Wayne.
Murray made it 2-0 just 2:15 after Morrison’s opening goal when Murray’s shot from the blue line caromed off Fort Wayne’s Joe Masonius, who started this season with Kalamazoo, and arced over a defenseless Fanti. A similarly fortuitous play worked in the other direction, when Fort Wayne’s Pelletier scored with a shot from the corner that banked off Murray, who was just outside the goal crease 56 seconds into the second period.
Kalamazoo didn’t waver; with three players screening Fanti, MacDonald netted a 50-foot shot for a 3-1 lead just 44 seconds after Pelletier’s goal.
Fort Wayne had a great chance, during a power play, to score when Petruzzelli redirected a shot on Cormier at 11:21. But Cormier sprawled to keep it out, a play verified by the referee, Dominic Cadieux, via video replay.
Things heated up with 21 seconds left in the second period, when a bit of a fracas broke out because Fort Wayne’s Graves poked at a puck covered by Cormier. Kalamazoo’s Collin Saccoman sped in and started punching Graves in the back of the head, setting off the 10-player melee. As Saccoman and Graves were in the penalty box, a Wings fan almost walked into the penalty box while jawing at Graves, before the fan was escorted from the building. And as the teams left the ice for intermission, Kalamazoo’s Anthony Collins made chicken-like gestures toward Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens and Van Wyhe.
Cooper scored when got the puck all alone in front of the net, 1:53 into the third period, and it was thanks to Alvaro’s and Daniel Maggio’s work along the boards to keep the puck in the offensive zone at the blue line. Boudrias tied it at 3:22 by redirecting a Mark Rassell shot from the blue line, which came after Drake Rymsha won a faceoff cleanly.
Things turned back in the Wings’ direction, though, when Spellacy leveled Cooper.
Notes: Forward Jackson Pierson made his pro debut with the Komets. The native of Zionsville, who played at Culver Academy, the University of New Hampshire and then a season at Notre Dame, had one shot on goal and saw time running the point on the power play. … In the not-so-distant future, the Wings may play home games in a different arena. Plans are underway – though far from being official – for a new downtown arena to be built and the hockey tenants would include the Wings and Western Michigan. … The Komets have yet to unveil their uniforms for today’s April Fool’s Day game. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. ... The Komets haven’t missed the postseason since 2013, their first season in the ECHL.