Ryan Fanti put himself right into Komets lore Friday night, obliterating the Wheeling Nailers’ Brad Barone in a goalie fight late in a 6-4 Fort Wayne victory at Memorial Coliseum.
Fanti, a prospect of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, was already making a name for himself with a franchise known for its great goaltenders. Friday was his 17th start in 21 games. He made a number of acrobatic saves against the Nailers, including one on Cédric Desruisseaux, as Fort Wayne rallied from an early deficit.
Then he watched as Matt Alvaro scored an empty-net goal to finalize the scoring, just as Alvaro was tripped head-first into the boards by Ryan Da Silva, setting off a melee behind the Wheeling net. Barone eventually skated onto the ice as if he was going back to his net, looked in Fanti’s direction, and that may have been the worst decision anyone in Indiana made all day.
“Fants, I never once expected that from him,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I don’t think anybody expected that from mild-mannered Ryan Fanti. But let me tell you, he may be the toughest guy in our room and you just never knew it.
“That’ll go down, in 71 years of Komets hockey, as one of the best fights on Coliseum ice. It got 'The Jungle' rocking and it got the team together, and it was just a statement.”
Ten misconducts were handed out from the third-period mayhem and the teams finished with 162 penalty minutes. The ECHL will certainly review for possible suspensions, including one potentially for Barone for leaving the bench.
He may have been punished enough already by Fanti, who caught him with a hard left and an even harder right in front of 7,619 fans, who were relishing the prospect of the Nailers missing the playoffs a year after they ousted Fort Wayne from the first round.
“(A fight) is obviously something, as a goalie, you think about here and there,” said Fanti, a rookie, adding there was an opportunity to fight in juniors that didn’t pan out, before he played in college for Minnesota-Duluth, where fighting isn’t really something that happens.
“This was probably my first real opportunity that it worked out. Kind of everything came together in a sense that we were already winning the game and were already comfortable in a win. I didn’t have to cross the red line myself and it just kind of happened like that. A good crowd, too, that I got to do it in front of here. It was a different and cool night.”
Fanti finished with 38 saves on 48 shots.
Drake Rymsha had two goals and an assist for the Komets (28-21-6), who have won three in a row and now have an 11-point lead over the Nailers (23-29-5) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Komets, who have 17 games left in the regular season, are 10 points back of the third-place Indy Fuel with two games in hand.
Fort Wayne also got goals from Garrett Van Wyhe, Oliver Cooper and Marcus McIvor. Adam Brubacher tallied three assists.
“At the end of the day, we’re in the entertainment business,” Boudreau said. “And I’ve got to say, if you bought a ticket tonight, you were entertained. The only people who weren’t happy were the Wheeling fans. That game had everything.”
Wheeling’s starting goalie, Tommy Nappier, stopped 19 of 24 shots before he was replaced 14:04 into the second period by Barone, who turned away all 15 he faced.
This was the opening half of a home-and-home series; the teams meet 7:10 p.m. today at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The Komets play host to the Fuel 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.
It seemed like an ideal start for the Komets, who dominated possession of the puck with a heavy forecheck, and peppered Nappier with shots during the first 5 minutes. The Komets even got the rough stuff going to fire up the crowd; a Tristian Pelletier hit set off a melee that included a fight between Daniel Maggio and Wheeling’s Da Silva.
But Wheeling’s Desruisseaux opened the scoring – on his team’s second shot on goal – when he whipped the puck between Fanti’s legs at the end of a 3-on-3 rush at 5:35.
Fanti atoned with a stop of a Desruisseaux backhand shot from point-blank range, but there was nothing Fanti could do when Louie Roehl skated out from behind the Fort Wayne net and banked the puck off the leg of the Komets’ Cooper and into the net for a 2-0 lead at 11:34.
The Komets rallied, as they often do after first-period deficits, with goals from Van Wyhe, on a shot from the left circle that caromed off a Wheeling skate at 13:45, and Rymsha, from the same spot but during a power play at 15:55.
Wheeling’s Ross Krieger, skating his first professional game out of the University of Toronto, regained the lead by speeding unfettered into the offensive zone and rocketing a shot from the left circle past Fanti at 5:46.
The Nailers continued to get scoring chances and had a Desruisseaux shot pegged at an open net before Fort Wayne’s Alvaro dove to block it. After some controversy – a Matthew Boudens breakaway was whistled down because the Wheeling net was off, even though it had already been replaced – Alvaro assisted on a Cooper game-tying goal from 15 feet out at 9:41.
Fort Wayne’s McIvor then scored with a 50-foot shot, which sailed through a sea of players, for a 4-3 lead at 10:39. And Rymsha scored off the rebound of a Shawn Boudrias shot for a 5-3 lead at 14:04.
Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch scored 6:33 into the third period, seconds after a faceoff in the neutral zone, thanks to a Gianluca Esteves pass. Drevitch fought Boudens after the ensuing faceoff, because Boudens had drilled Esteves into the boards.
The Komets thought they’d regained a two-goal lead at 7:18 when Brubacher blasted a shot in, but the referees, Chad Ingalls and Sam Heidemann, determined Mark Rassell interfered with Barone and waved off the goal.
After the Alvaro goal and ensuing fracas, and both goalies were ejected, Fort Wayne finished with a 1-for-5 night on power plays and Wheeling was 0 for 3.
“We’re starting to have some success,” Fanti said. “We’ve been a really streaky team all year, so we’re trying to get away from that on the negative side of things; obviously, we want to keep streaking with wins.
“There are definitely some different things when you see some guys step up and put their body on the line or block a shot or score a goal. I think down the road, game after game, throughout the course of the season, you start to see the character in one another. Guys really respect them. One thing about this group is you know they realize that, as well as the coaching staff.”
Notes: The Komets have allowed the first goal in 32 of 55 games and have a record of 15-12-5 in such contests. … The Komets were without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Tye Felhaber (Milwaukee of American Hockey League) and Rylan Parenteau (Abbotsford of AHL). Samuel Dove-McFalls, Darien Kielb and Alex Peters, who are all on AHL contracts, remain up with Bakersfield.