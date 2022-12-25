The Komets felt that Rylan Parenteau could be someone special in net. They just hadn’t quite seen it yet.
Sure, he’d made some spectacular saves. But he’d also given up some softies.
The losses amid the Komets’ worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012 – they were 5-8-5 – certainly weren’t all Parenteau’s fault, just as they were not all Colton Point’s or Ryan Fanti’s. Defensive play by everyone on the roster needed to improve. But the Komets also required a goalie who would steal them the occasional game and the frustration over not having him seemed to reach a boiling point with a 5-4 loss to the Indy Fuel on Dec. 9, when Point was in net.
Since that night in Indianapolis, the Komets have won six in a row. Parenteau was in net for five of them, and he’s clearly stepped up his game.
“The scoreboards can reflect that a bit,” he said. “Obviously, as a goalie, you want to minimize your goals against in a game and give your team the best chance to win.”
During this winning streak, Parenteau has stopped 92.9% of the 155 shots he has faced. Since being acquired from the Toledo Walleye for cash Nov. 17, he’s 7-1-3 with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.
“He’s a rookie goaltender and any rookie is going to take a little bit of time to find his groove. If you actually look at everything, he’s only got one regulation loss, even if some games were up and down. Right now, he’s finding his groove and I thought that he came up big (Thursday against the Kalamazoo Wings); even though we were up 6-1, he was there when he needed to be to close it out,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.
“Confidence is a dangerous thing. If you find it, you want to ride it. Right now, he’s won five out of the last six games for us, and we want to make sure we continue to push him because he’s hot and we want to ride a hot goalie.”
The Komets have used four goalies this season. Fanti is with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, and it’s not known if he’ll return. Point, who is on an AHL contract with the Condors, is 1-4-1 with a 4.80 GAA and a .862 SP; he’s on injured reserve with a head injury suffered in practice just before the win streak began and the Komets have given no indication how long he’ll be out. Kevin Resop, who stopped 34 shots in a 5-4 victory over Indy on Dec. 18, was released, and the Komets signed Max Milosek on Wednesday.
Parenteau and Milosek began the season with Toledo, which deemed it couldn’t keep them because it had Sebastian Cossa on an NHL contract and John Lethemon on an AHL deal. Parenteau never played for Toledo and Milosek played once, after he was terrific last season for the Walleye with a 13-3-1 mark, a 2.87 GAA and a .903 SP.
While no one could have predicted two Toledo goalies would somehow be the tandem for its biggest rival, Parenteau, 26, is ecstatic to be reunited with Milosek, 29, heading into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Walleye that begins a home-and-home series.
“It’s nice to have a familiar face,” Parenteau said. “Sometimes you and your goalie partners, it can feel like you’re left off on an island, so it’s nice to have a familiar face. We were able to build a good camaraderie over there in Toledo, and we’re planning to carry that on here.”
Parenteau is also playing among college teammates from the University of New Brunswick – Mark Rassell, Oliver Cooper, Marcus McIvor and Matthew Boudens – and knowing their tendencies has been something that’s eased his transition to playing in Fort Wayne and building this winning streak.
“I’m just kind of taking it day by day,” Parenteau said. “I’m taking it by stride and kind of enjoying the moment. I came from a tough situation (in Toledo), not getting many opportunities, and I definitely didn’t want to waste my opportunity here in Fort Wayne with Ben bringing me in.”
Parenteau knows his improved play coincided with the defensemen and forwards upping theirs, doing things like hustling back more, blocking shots and clearing rebounds. Personnel changes, such as acquiring Alex Peters, helped, too, even if injuries have forced Fort Wayne to play short of full lineups lately. That should change this week when recently acquired defensemen Jacob Graves and Adam Samuelsson arrive.
“Obviously, scoring goals is fun and it’s going to help you win games,” Rassell said, “but you can’t win a game if you’re going to give up five or six goals every night like we did earlier this year. When we, as a collective, decide to commit to our defensive zone, we realize it helps us offensively.”
As much as anyone, Parenteau appreciates having to face fewer quality scoring chances a night. But he’s been proving if they come, he can stop them.
“It’s just fun to watch the guys supporting each other all over the ice and just having that extra commitment to the (defensive) zone, which is obviously leading to offense and showing in our games,” Parenteau said. “I think that’s something that’s obviously a recipe for success that we want to carry forward.”