Filip Engarås was stationed in the left circle Wednesday night when Alex Peters feathered him a pass. Like clockwork, Engarås blasted the puck into the net, a key component of the Komets’ 2-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye at Memorial Coliseum.
A month ago, Engarås might have hesitated a split-second before shooting, assessing if he should make a pass instead. This time, he didn’t think, just fired.
While Komets coach Ben Boudreau preaches often about the need for unselfishness, Engarås may be the exception. The Komets want him gaining confidence in his shooting in order to round out his game, which has become more and more reliable during his rookie season.
“When you’re shooting it and you’re seeing it going in, that wants to become a habit and it ends up fueling his fire,” Boudreau said. “He’s got a great shot. He’s a pass-first player, but if he gets a little more selfish with the puck then he’s going to have success.”
Engarås was drafted by the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and is on an American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors.
He's played 11 games with the Condors this season, scoring two goals, but has really found his footing with Fort Wayne and had five goals and 14 points in 14 ECHL games heading into Saturday night.
Engarås’ goal Wednesday in front of 8,973 fans, an atmosphere he called “incredible” and “electric,” was a particular thrill. The Komets were expecting an even bigger crowd for the New Year’s Eve game against the Indy Fuel, after Fort Wayne crushed the Walleye 6-2 in Ohio on Friday night.
“It's fun to win,” said Engarås, a 23-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden. “It’s great to come to the rink every day. We’re having a blast and it’s awesome. We just want to build on the momentum that we have and the energy from winning. It’s just fun to see that everyone buys in and wants that next win, which is awesome.”
Engarås has had two stints with Bakersfield, where he’s gotten less ice time and been expected to be more of a checker than in Fort Wayne. But he’s taken being sent to the ECHL in stride, acknowledging he has lots to learn abut succeeding in the pro ranks.
“You always want to play up there. You want to take the next step all the time,” he said. “(Being sent down) is tough in the beginning, but you’ve just got to move past it and do the most you can here and I’m just trying to do that every day, get better, and (take advantage of) a chance when it comes.”
Engarås played at the University of New Hampshire from 2019 to 2022, totaling 21 goals and 47 points in 80 games.
“He’s got speed,” Boudreau said. “The first thing you’re going to notice, especially from when he played at school, is the guy can skate. And when you can skate, you’re going to be dangerous. He pushes a lot of defenders back and gets them playing on their heels.”
As Engarås has improved at the pro level, he’s gotten more opportunities in high-leverage situations. First, he started getting time on the power play. Then, the penalty kill. Now the Komets use him whenever they can.
“When he’s utilizing the strength of his assets – his skating and his shooting – then he’s becoming a very effective weapon for us. Not only on the power play; he’s a 200-foot player,” Boudreau said.
And he’s done some real damage in the offensive end lately with four goals, six points and 14 shots in five games heading into Saturday.
“Obviously, playing with great players like (Tye Felhaber) and (Stefano Giliati), we’re doing really well helping each other to play well every night. That makes it a lot easier,” Engarås said.
His success could get him back to Bakersfield soon.