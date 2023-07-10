The ECHL announced approved Tuesday an expansion franchise for Lake Tahoe, Nevada, that will begin play in 2024-25 and be co-owned by former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.
The team, yet to be named, will be owned by Tebow and David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.
“The ECHL proudly welcomes the 29th member team to the league in the brand-new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent, and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies, and the entire Mountain Division,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a news release. “This new team will offer the only professional sports action in the region, giving locals a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community."
The Tahoe Blue Event Center is a 4,200-plus seat arena that is expected to begin operations this month. The arena is located in Stateline, Nevada, and is located at the center of a Lake Tahoe area that attracts more than 15 million visitors annually, spurred by skiing and casinos.
Tebow won two football national championships at the University of Florida. He is well known for his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose mission is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. He is an entrepreneur, five-time New York Times best-selling author, sports broadcaster and investor, including being a minority partner in the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates, as well as helping to bring professional soccer to northeast Florida.
“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said in a news release. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”
Hodges Management Group owns auto dealerships and real estate investment firms, and is involved in the insurance industry.
“It is an honor and a privilege to steward this new franchise for the community,” Hodges said. “Tim and I are excited to be able to share this new team with the community. We look forward to engaging the fans as we name the team, design the logos and eventually drop the puck in October of 2024. We believe in the power of sports to bring communities together and there's no better place than the South Lake Tahoe region. With this new ECHL team, we're committed to delivering unforgettable games, making lasting memories and impacting this community positively.”