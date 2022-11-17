INDIANAPOLIS – Newly acquired goaltender Rylan Parenteau stopped all 18 shots he faced, after replacing Colton Point before the start of the second period, and the Komets rallied for a 6-3 victory tonight over the Indy Fuel in front of an announced crowd of 2,600 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Anthony Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha scored twice for Fort Wayne, which trailed 3-1 at the first intermission.
The teams met in the season opener Oct. 21 and the Fuel won 7-5 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This game didn’t start out any better for Fort Wayne from a defensive perspective, as Point gave up three goals on 10 first-period shots.
Chad Yetman beat him from the right circle, Seamus Malone netted a short-handed goal from the left circle, and Spencer Watson scored on a tough-angled shot from the right corner.
Still, Indy’s lead at the first intermission was only 3-1 because Rymsha netted a power-play goal on a shot from the bottom of the right circle, shortly after a Stefano Giliati shot from the same spot was gloved by Indy netminder Mitchell Weeks.
Earlier in the day, the Komets made a rare trade with their biggest rival – the Toledo Walleye – to acquire Parenteau, a rookie, for an undisclosed amount of cash. Parenteau, the seventh former University of New Brunswick player on the Fort Wayne roster, entered the game for the second period and watched as it was Weeks’ turn to give up a weak goal, on a Petruzzelli shot from the left corner at 2:30.
Weeks soon atoned by thwarting Samuel Dove-McFalls at the end of a breakaway rush and Parenteau answered by stopping a Jakub Pour shot from point-blank range at 10:52. Petruzzelli tied it at 3 by finishing off a 2-on-2 rush with Giliati at 11:58.
Giliati netted a power-play goal from the right circle 3:50 into the third period, just after Weeks made a miraculous save on Rymsha, but it was soon 5-3 Komets thanks to a rebound caroming off Shawn Boudrias’ skate and in.
Notes: Rymsha has tallied at least one point in eight straight games. … Karch Bachman, a native of Wolcottville, who was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft, has retired from hockey at 25. He cited on social media “an unforeseen issue” in his recovery from double hip surgery. “I am no longer able to skate like I once” could, he wrote. … The Komets needed Parenteau because goalie Ryan Fanti, and defenseman Adam Brubacher, was called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The referee was Rocco Stachowiak. … Goalie Owen Savory, who began the season with Fort Wayne, was traded to the Kansas City Mavericks and then released Wednesday, was claimed by the Kalamazoo Wings off waivers Thursday.