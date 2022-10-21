The questions lingered all summer for the Komets.
How’d they lose to the Wheeling Nailers, a team they’d often dominated? How’d they drop a decisive Game 7 at Memorial Coliseum, where they’re usually reliable in such big nights? What if Shawn Szydlowski’s shot toward an open net in overtime hadn’t been blocked by Patrick Watling?
“Last year’s ending was tough,” defenseman Marcus McIvor said. “It was bittersweet, or, actually, it wasn’t sweet at all; it was just bitter. To go out like that, it’s obviously tough. To go out like we did, in overtime of Game 7, anything can happen in a Game 7. And that loss gave us motivation (over the summer) when we were working in the gym or on the ice. But I think for most of us, we’ve turned the page and we just want to get back to work, start a new season.”
The Komets hope the stench of the 3-2 season-ending loss to Wheeling is finally washed off when begin their 71st regular season at 7 p.m. today against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Despite having 12 players back from last season – McIvor, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Blake Siebenaler, Matthew Boudens, Oliver Cooper, Drake Rymsha, Shawn Boudrias, Mark Rassell, Tyler Busch, Jordan Martel and D.J. King – the Komets’ 25-man roster has a different look.
Szydlowski is playing for the Orlando Solar Bears. Will Graber, who was the ECHL’s MVP and leading scorer, is in Finland. Zach Pochiro is with the Allen Americans. Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Willie Corrin and Zach Tolkinen retired.
While the returning players used last season’s failure to successfully defend the 2021 Kelly Cup championship as motivation, the newcomers – headlined by Stefano Giliati, Tye Felhaber and Joshua Winquist – have had to familiarize with the systems and expectations.
“There are takeaways from every win, every loss. Last year, it was a gut-wrenching loss and there was a lot of disappointment,” McIvor said. “The quicker we come together as a team, and the more we want to play for each other, it’ll benefit the locker room.”
The biggest offseason change may have been the new affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who have so far given the Komets an unprecedented amount of help. The Oilers and Condors signed players, such as Boudens and Rymsha, to American Hockey League contracts to help alleviate Fort Wayne’s salary cap burden and increase the depth at all three tiers of Edmonton’s system.
After four years of struggles with the Vegas Golden Knights, who called up players repeatedly but never sent much Fort Wayne’s way, it seems as if the K’s will finally enjoy the fruits of a mutually beneficial relationship with their NHL affiliate, not unlike what the Toledo Walleye has long enjoyed with the Detroit Red Wings. It helps that Bakersfield’s coach is Colin Chaulk, who captained the Komets to five Cups in the United, International and Central Hockey Leagues.
But the Komets have been excited about affiliations before so they’re hopeful the luster of the Oilers doesn’t wear off.
“We have a lot of returning guys and a lot of new guys who can – and will – be major parts of our team,” said Petruzzelli, the Komets’ current captain. “The fact that we’ve got this new affiliation going with Edmonton and Bakersfield, we’ll be getting a fair amount of parts from them and that’ll improve us. That’s what makes it seem like a different kind of year, with all the affiliation things going on.”
The Komets were inconsistent last season, impacted by pandemic-related call-ups, injuries and spotty play. They used 11 goaltenders, a franchise record, but feel as if they’re going to be solid in net this season.
They have Ryan Fanti, a rookie on an NHL contract with Edmonton; Colton Point, who has spent much of his career in the AHL and is on a contract with Bakersfield; and rookie Owen Savory, who played last season for UMass-Lowell.
In the Komets’ view, that’s three No. 1 goalies and, even when call-ups happen, they should be fine. With so much inexperience among their eight defensemen – all but McIvor and Siebenaler are rookies – the goaltending better be good.
“We’re going to make sure we’re solidified from the back end, going out, and we know the way to a championship is going to be through a hot goalie,” coach Ben Boudreau said.
The Komets play the first home game of their 72-game season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones.