I'm excited to announce I’ve partnered with The Hockey News on a new ECHL podcast. Much of it will be driven toward NHL/American Hockey League prospects, but we’ll get into the big news stories of the league, too.
The debut episode can be found by clicking here, and our first guest was Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa, the Toledo Walleye's goaltender.
Scroll to the bottom of that page for the full episode or to find the link tree so you can subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Spread the word! I'd appreciate it.