CINCINNATI – The Komets’ players piled onto the bus Saturday night carrying two losses to open the Central Division semifinals, a lot of frustration and plenty of what ifs to think about for the three-hour drive back to Fort Wayne.
What if they hadn’t squandered a three-goal lead in the opening game? What if their offense, the one thing they could usually count on, hadn’t disappeared? What if they’d connected on any of the many juicy rebounds Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm allowed Saturday night? What if the power play was more effective?
The Komets lost 2-1 in Game 2, only getting a Matt Alvaro goal on a power play, as he was checked to the ice in the slot 14:22 into the third period at the Heritage Bank Center.
A crowd of 5,369 was on hand to see the division-champion Cyclones take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 first-round series.
Game 3 of the 2-3-2 formatted series is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. The Komets have surely turned some heads around the league with the closeness of this series against the ECHL's second-best team, but the K's left the Queen City dissatisfied.
“I think we’re right there,” Komets defenseman Adam Brubacher said. “A couple bounces go our way, and we’re tying it up in that game. Now we can go into the home games and know we’re right there with them. We’ve got to take our crowd into account and, I think, really bring it the next couple games.”
The late Alvaro goal could be interpreted as a positive sign on two fronts moving forward: The Komets are only 1 for 14 on power plays in the series, including 1 for 8 on Saturday, and have had trouble dealing with the aggressive Cyclones penalty kill; and Warm has allowed only one goal on 77 shots (including 33 shots Saturday) since he replaced Mark Sinclair with the Cyclones down 3-0 heading into the second period of Game 1.
“The power play has failed us through two games. There’s no question about that,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “In order to have success, we have to find a way to get that going. Beck Warm came in after the first period (Friday) and hasn’t given up a 5-on-5 goal and he’s either a really good goalie or we’re not doing enough to generate that offense.
“On Tuesday, we’ve got to find a way 5-on-5. We’ve got some great scorers in that locker room who have yet to show up on that scoresheet and we’re going to need them to have success against Cincinnati.”
Fort Wayne’s offense ranked third in the ECHL during the regular season (3.71 goals per game) and Cincinnati’s defense ranked 10th (3.00 goals against), but Warm seemed an unsolvable mystery until Alvaro bested him. During the second period, in particular, Warm was impressive, stopping Anthony Petruzzelli on a shot from point-blank range and making a kick save on a nifty Tye Felhaber shot through a crowd.
The Komets’ goalie, Ryan Fanti, also played a solid game, stopping 24 of 26 shots, including two breakaways. He backed up Rylan Parenteau on Friday, when Parenteau stopped 36 of 40 shots.
“There’s going to be a frustration level among our group. I think we’ve played two pretty good games,” Boudreau said. “It stings that much more after (Friday) night’s loss, that we didn’t get tonight. For 60 minutes, I thought we were the better team, but at this time of year there’s no such thing as a moral victory.”
Cincinnati got goals from Zach Berzolla and Patrick Polino, who added insult to the Komets’ power play with a short-handed goal for a 2-0 lead 19:24 into the first period. (Cincinnati was 0 for 4 on power plays and is 2 for 11 in the series.)
“I think we’re going to take a look at our power play,” Brubacher said. “Obviously, they’re doing some things that are tough to counter. They’re a good team and they’re in first place for a reason, so I think we’ll take a look at the video and make some tweaks come the next practice day. We’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”
Berzolla opened the scoring with a shot from between the circles 6:59 into the first period, after Fort Wayne ill-advisedly sent the puck to the front of its own net and it caromed into the Cyclones’ possession at the blue line.
Fort Wayne got a good chance to tie it when Cincinnati’s Steven MacLean tripped Drake Rymsha, but the best scoring chance of the ensuing power play was by Cincinnati's Lee Lapid, who had a breakaway, before Fanti thwarted it.
Lapid atoned during the Cyclones’ next short-handed situation, with Andrew Nielsen in the box for holding. Fort Wayne’s Felhaber, who had two goals in Game 1, broke his stick while running the point on the power play. As Lapid sped the puck up ice near the benches, Felhaber was unable to retrieve a new stick and that helped set up a 2-on-1 rush that saw Polino hit a rebound that knuckled over Fanti. The referees, Alex Normandin and Trevor Wohlford, used video replay to affirm Polino hadn’t interfered with Fanti as the puck caromed off him.
After his highlight-reel second period, Warm stayed on point 2:35 into the third period when he foiled two Mark Rassell opportunities from close range to maintain the two-goal lead. Fanti followed suit with another save on a breakaway shot – by Adam Berg – at 5:10.
The Cyclones’ Zack Andrusiak appeared to score a power-play goal from the right circle at 7:41 – Daniel Maggio was serving a slashing penalty – but it was overturned after video replay revealed Fanti was interfered with on the play.
Notes: Defenseman Marcus McIvor, who had missed the previous six games with a shoulder injury, was back in the Komets’ lineup. He won the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year award during the regular season. … The Komets also put Noah Ganske into the lineup, after he’d missed three games with an upper-body injury. … The Komets hope to have defenseman Alex Peters back from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League for Tuesday’s game. The Condors were eliminated from their playoffs Friday. Komets general manager David Franke said he hadn’t yet heard if the Condors are imminently sending Peters down. … Out of the Fort Wayne lineup were Matthew Boudens (shoulder/head), Jacob Graves (undisclosed), Tristian Pelletier and William Provost. … Late in the game, Fort Wayne’s Rymsha was crushed at the offensive blue line by Berzolla. … The winner of this series will face either Toledo or Indy. Toledo has a 2-0 lead in that series.