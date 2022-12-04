Any shred of patience ownership had with the Komets’ current roster may have been flushed away in a dreadful first period Sunday.
“I’m asking for simple effort, some consistency and effort. More than anybody, I think the fans deserve that. If you can’t bring that every night, then maybe you should be playing somewhere else because, at the end of the day, that’s all we expect. We want effort, we want guys to work hard,” team president Michael Franke said.
The Komets rallied from a three-goal deficit to salvage a point in the standings, but Patrick Polino scored at the end of an odd-man rush to cement a 5-4 victory for the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of 6,885 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets got two goals from forward Mark Rassell, who forced overtime with a blistering shot 15:37 into the third period, after defenseman Benjamin Gagné stole the puck at the blue line. Fort Wayne defenseman Adam Brubacher had a goal and two assists in his return from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Oliver Cooper also scored for the Komets (5-7-5), now 1-3-5 at the Coliseum.
“We lost the game in the first period,” head coach Ben Boudreau said. “We weren’t ready to play.”
Boudreau’s team is in a 1-3-3 rut and he pointed postgame to familiar issues, such as the lack of consistency, taking bad penalties and unreliable goaltending. Rylan Parenteau stopped 15 shots and was sparkling at times, but he allowed Matej Pekar to score on a 45-foot snap shot to answer a similar goal by Brubacher that tied it after Fort Wayne trailed by three.
Brubacher’s goal came during a power play – Justin Vaive was serving a major penalty for boarding captain Anthony Petruzzelli – and Fort Wayne was 2 for 6 with the man-advantage. Cincinnati was 2 for 3 and got 37 saves from Beck Warm.
Josh Passolt, Matt McLeod and Pekar scored in the first period for the Cyclones (11-2-4, 5-0-3 on the road).
“It’s got to be on the players. They’ve got all the information there in front of them,” Boudreau said. “Then I come in during the first and second periods and put a boot in their rear ends, figurately, and then we come out and allow three shots (in the second period) against the top team in the division, and then play (well) like we did in the third.
“It’s not a moral victory. … Why aren’t we the team in the second and third periods at the start of the game? We should be motivated. We should be hungry. I shouldn’t have to do that every single home game and it seems like it’s a trend right now that we’re not coming out ready to play.”
The Komets released forward Louie Rowe and defenseman Marc-Antoine Pépin before the game. Asked if more significant moves are on the horizon, Boudreau said all options are being considered.
“To come back was nice and is good for our group, but we shouldn’t be spotting them three goals,” Rassell said. “That was embarrassing. On home ice. They were playing their third in three nights, too, so there are no excuses. We’ve got to be ready to go. We’ve really got to look ourselves in the mirror to figure out what we can do preparation-wise to be our best at the start of every game.”
Most of Franke’s ire was directed at the players, not the coaches, but he said everyone needs to “get on the same page” with Fort Wayne in fifth place in the Central Division.
“If you don’t want to play, then tell the coaches that you don’t want to play,” Franke said. “And if you don’t want to be here, tell the coaches you don’t want to be here and we’ll accommodate you. I think everybody deserves better. The coaches, the players, the fans, everybody deserves better, and when you’re not playing with any intensity – it’s a 60-minute game and you can’t play for 20 minutes or 30 minutes.
“I get the fact that we’re tired and missing some guys, but you know what? Everybody’s tired and playing three games in three days. It’s not so much the winning and the losing, it’s the effort or lack thereof. We have to find some answers and we have to find them quick, or we’re going to get so far behind in the standings that it’s going to be very, very difficult for us to get back and that’s concerning.”