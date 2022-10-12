The Komets scrimmaged on Day 3 of training camp today and I saw some good things, as the team prepares for the preseason opener 7 p.m. Friday against the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.
They will have a preseason game 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum, too, against the Nailers.
First off, here are some video highlights from the hour-long event today.
Among the players who stood out to me:
- You wouldn't know it, based on his speed out there, that Stefano Giliati was the oldest player on the ice at 35. He definitely has a strong nose for the nuances of the game, too.
- D.J. King, a defenseman, looked solid on the back end, showing no effects from the season-ending broken leg and ankle injuries that ended his season after just 20 games.
- Aiden Jamieson, a defenseman who was in training camp with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, had a couple wow moments, the biggest being when he went end-to-end, circumventing four defenders, to sett up Matt Alvaro for a goal.
- Brett Bulmer, who has 17 games of NHL experience, is going to score a lot of goals for Fort Wayne, I believe.
- Jordan Martel was overshadowed last season by Mark Rassell, who joined Fort Wayne about the same time, but he could be a major factor this season. He had a lot of scoring opportunities today.
- Of the three goaltenders, Rylan Toth was the one who stood out to me. Of course, the Komets also had Colton Point and rookie Owen Savory. I think the Komets are going to start the season with three goalies, but I also think Olivier Rodrigue has a chance of being sent to Fort Wayne from Bakersfield of the AHL, too, which would give Fort Wayne two goalies on higher-level contracts (Rodrigue on an NHL deal, and Point on an AHL deal). If I'm right, that would mean Toth and Savory, both rookies, are jostling for the third and final spot in Fort Wayne. No matter how you cut it, though, it seems the Komets have a lot of solid options in the net for now.
- Triston Theriot, a native of Fort Wayne, has an uphill battle to make this roster because it's so deep. But I tell you, I thought the defenseman made some pretty savvy plays today. I don't think he'll make the team, but I could definitely see him being called up throughout the season.
- It's important to remember that a handful of guys are still likely to come from Bakersfield, so the current roster is probably going to look a lot different when the regular season opens Oct. 21 at Indianapolis.