The Komets’ defense was formidable during the opening two games of the Central Division semifinals, but the offense was uncharacteristically quiet. That was a marked change from the regular season, when defensive lapses frequently negated Fort Wayne’s productivity at the other end of the rink.
It’s exasperating, when one thinks about it, the knowledge that the Komets have the tools to be effective at both ends of the ice, yet after 76 games – two in the preseason, 72 in the regular season and two in the playoffs – they haven’t figured out how to put it all together.
“We’ve had different parts of our team jelling at different times. It just needs to come together all at once,” goaltender Ryan Fanti said after Monday’s practice. “I don’t think there’s a team that’s going to beat us when we’re playing like that. So that’s the message – and it has been – and it’s just about putting it all together.”
Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum against the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones, who won the opening two games at Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center – 4-3 in overtime Friday and 2-1 on Saturday.
“I think we played pretty solid games in the first two. We didn’t come out with the win, but we’ve just got to continue playing that way and give ourselves a chance to win,” Fort Wayne forward Samuel Dove-McFalls said. “Of course, we’re excited to play in front of our fans again. Game 3 in ‘The Jungle,’ we’ll be ready to go.”
Fort Wayne’s best period of the season opened the series; it got two goals from Tye Felhaber, one from Oliver Cooper and a 3-0 lead. What transpired next was a 4-3 overtime loss capped by a Louie Caporusso goal, followed by a another one-goal loss Saturday, and Fort Wayne’s only goal since the opening period came from Matt Alvaro on a third-period power play in Game 2.
While penalties helped turn Game 1 in Cincinnati’s favor, the Komets’ lack of offense has been the biggest single issue plaguing them in the series. Sometimes, it’s been a lack of execution, like on the power play when the Komets have bobbled possession of the puck from crease to crease. Sometimes, it’s been dumb luck, like when myriad rebounds have just bounced over sticks. And the Cyclones sticking to the Komets like glue has created the need for quick decisions with no room for error.
“Right now, we’re playing pretty good defense,” said forward Shawn Boudrias, who led Fort Wayne in goals (33) and points (65) during the regular season, but has no points despite five shots in the series. “We’ve only given up three goals in 5-on-5 play in (the series). So we’ve just got to keep playing that way defensively, and we’ve just got to capitalize and score. We’ve got to take our opportunities and just bury them down.”
Especially on the power play, where Fort Wayne is 1 for 14 and surrendered a short-handed goal to Patrick Polino. Cincinnati is 2 for 11 on power plays.
“We’re not short on confidence, we just have to find a way to score some goals here,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought that 5-on-5, we controlled the play. (The power play) was the one area that we failed. We didn’t score enough goals and we had a lot of opportunities on the power play, so we need to find a way to make a difference on special teams.”
There remains no indication defenseman Alex Peters is rejoining the Komets. He was with the Bakersfield Condors, who were eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs Friday, and the Komets used a playoff roster spot on him in hopes he’d be back. Forward Luka Burzan, whose rights were dealt by the Komets to the Wichita Thunder as compensation for Peters, and then flipped to Cincinnati, sat out Game 2 after he was minus-1 with no shots in Game 1. It’s not known if he was a healthy scratch.
Despite drawing 7,740 fans per home game during the regular season, second only to Jacksonville’s 7,749, the Komets were an uncharacteristically mediocre 15-14-7 at the Coliseum, including a 1-3-1 mark against the Cyclones. Cincinnati was 24-8-4 on the road.
But the Komets remain confident that they can get the building rocking and get off to a good start to turn the series around. They’ll have to solve Cincinnati goalie Beck Warm, who has given up only one goal on 57 shots since replacing Mark Sinclair during Game 1.
“Things are positive,” said Fort Wayne’s Fanti, who stopped 24 of 26 shots Saturday, after Rylan Parenteau turned away 36 of 40 in Game 1. “We’re obviously disappointed, like anyone would be within the organization or fan-wise. It could be 2-nothing us right now. We had a really good first game and let it slip away. In the second game, I thought we completely outplayed them, just couldn’t find a way to get it into the back of the net.
“The vibes are positive right now. We played well compared to toward the end of the regular season, so I think things are positive.”
Note: The Komets have been wearing helmet stickers with “BL 47” to honor Braydin Lewis, the 19-year-old junior hockey player from Fort Wayne who died April 15 from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Lewis’ father, Adam, played for the Komets and Braydin addressed the Komets before a February game.