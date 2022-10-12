Blake Siebenaler remembers what it was like being a rookie in 2016, a little unsure how to handle the daily routines of professional hockey, how to get the most out of his game, and how to manage his body for the rigors of an entire season.
“In the first year, you come in and you’ve got veteran guys that you look up to,” said Siebenaler, a native of Fort Wayne entering his third season with the Komets.
The last couple of years, Siebenaler was young enough to still be learning, yet experienced enough to mentor other players, and the results were solid all-around. The defenseman had 10 goals, 30 points and a plus-22 rating in 59 regular-season games, added three assists in 20 playoff games, and he helped Fort Wayne to the 2021 Kelly Cup.
After a first-round exit in last season’s playoffs, Fort Wayne has put together a younger roster. Six of the eight defensemen in camp are rookies and, with that, Siebenaler’s role is evolving.
“This year, guys like me and (Marcus McIvor) have to come in and be that veteran presence,” Siebenaler said.
Fort Wayne’s defense ranked 10th among 27 ECHL teams with 3.13 goals against per game, though the Komets were hurt by an abundance of call-ups – a product of the pandemic – and injuries.
Siebenaler, a third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014, played 24 AHL games for Charlotte, Ontario, Henderson and Belleville last season. He’ll certainly be in play to get called up again this season to the AHL, where he’s also played for Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. As long as he’s here, though, he’ll be a crucial part of the Komets’ new-look back end.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids coming in and usually, in years past, we’ve had (more) older guys come into camp. So I think that mixture of youth and veteran guys is going to look better for us this year,” said Siebenaler.
The Komets’ blue line also includes D.J. King, Marc-Antoine Pépin, Clark Hiebert, Aiden Jamieson, Benjamin Gagné and Triston Theriot, who hails from Fort Wayne. Scott Allan, another rookie, remains in AHL camp with the Bakersfield Condors.
Siebenaler, 26, has never been afraid to use his speed to go on the offensive. But until his young teammates prove their stinginess in their own zone, he may have to be a touch more conservative.
Siebenaler has been an alternate captain for the Komets, though it’s not yet known whether he’ll have a letter this season. (Anthony Petruzzelli is the captain and McIvor an alternate.) Regardless, Siebenaler wants to show the less experienced defensemen the way.
“I’m usually a guy who leads by example; I’m not much of a vocal guy,” he said. “So I think I’m just going to do my job like I’ve done the past two years and keep everything simple, do all the right things on the ice.”
Part of Siebenaler’s message is to treat everything – including practices, film study and conditioning – with the appropriate level of seriousness.
“Show up every day and work hard,” he said. “Not just for the games, but for practice, too. You’ve got to keep everything professional and do the right things on and off the ice, just show up every day and work hard.”
The Komets were 40-25-7 last season before being upset by the Wheeling Nailers in the first round of the playoffs. Those teams will play a home-and-home exhibition series 7 p.m. Friday in West Virginia and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.
The Komets, who open their 71st regular season at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, then play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Coliseum, believe they’re going to compete for another Kelly Cup.
Anything less would be a disappointment.
“Unless we win the Kelly Cup, it’s not what we’re expecting,” Petruzzelli said. “I think with this group, we definitely are poised and excited for this chance to go after the Kelly Cup.”
Notes: Shawn Boudrias and Colton Point were released by Bakersfield and returned to the Komets. Boudrias, a forward, was with Fort Wayne last season. The Komets now have three goalies, including Point, Owen Savory and Rylan Toth.