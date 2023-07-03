Olivier Legault will return as the Komets’ top assistant coach – with the new title of associate head coach and player personnel coordinator – and the roster is beginning to take shape as the team Monday signed Darien Kielb, Tristan Pelletier and Noah Ganske, each of whom were with Fort Wayne last season.
Legault, 36, who played for the Komets for three seasons between 2007 and 2011, has been an assistant with Fort Wayne since the 2016-17 season, previously working under head coaches Gary Graham and Ben Boudreau, who guided the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup.
Jesse Kallechy was introduced June 21 as Boudreau’s replacement after helping the Florida Everblades to back-to-back Kelly Cups as an assistant to Brad Ralph.
“I am thrilled and honored to be able to stay with this great organization,” said Legault, 36, whose promotion includes a greater hand in recruiting of players. “This team has such a great history and hands down the best fans. I’m excited that the Komet organization has kept me on board for a new chapter, and I’m excited to learn from a two-time Kelly Cup champion, Jesse Kallechy, and bring the Cup back to Fort Wayne.”
Legault filled in for an ill Boudreau and led the Komets to a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at Coralville, Iowa, on March 23, 2022.
The Komets announced May 31 they weren’t renewing Boudreau’s contract. General manager David Franke had been clear since then that he wanted Legault to remain in the organization in some capacity and that remaining behind the bench depended on how Legault jibed with Kallechy. Clearly, that’s gone well.
“We are very excited to announce (Legault’s) promotion,” Franke said. “It was important to the owners that Olivier should be rewarded for his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and the great respect he has from all the past and current players he has coached. Olivier will be a loyal and valuable associate head coach.”
Kielb, 24, broke into the professional ranks with the Komets in 2021-22 out of Dalhousie University. He skated 22 regular-season games, and seven playoff games, with Fort Wayne last season while on an American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors. In total, the defenseman has tallied nine goals and 30 points in 47 games for the Komets. He’s also played 41 AHL games with Bakersfield and Laval and accrued four goals and 12 points.
Pelletier, a 22-year-old forward, brought a physical brand of hockey to the Coliseum last season as a rookie after being called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Huntsville Havoc. He had four goals, nine points and 65 penalty minutes in 40 Fort Wayne games, including three in the postseason. He played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, appearing in 163 games and scoring 27 goals and 60 points.
Ganske, 24, was also a rookie last season – from the University of Wisconsin River Falls – and the 6-foot-7 defenseman had one goal and three points in 16 games, including four playoff games, for Fort Wayne. He was recommended to Fort Wayne by its NHL affiliate, the Edmonton Oilers.
Fort Wayne’s roster is now up to five players, including returning forward William Provost and newcomer Cole Young, also a forward.
Provost, 21, had 34 goals and 68 points in 66 games last season for the QMJHL’s Val d’Or Foreurs before joining the Komets, for whom he accrued two goals and seven points in 10 games, including four playoff games. Young, 20, had one goal, four points and 185 penalty minutes in 35 games last season for the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s Miramichi Timberwolves.
Bakersfield on Saturday signed defensemen Connor Corcoran and Jake Johnson, who have played previously for the Komets, along with goaltender Tyler Parks and forward Cameron Wright. All are expected to join Fort Wayne sooner than later, depending on how the Oilers’ depth chart shapes up.