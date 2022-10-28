Marcus McIvor believes there’s no better job than playing professional hockey. While he wants his teammates with the Komets to, of course, treat every game with the appropriate amount of seriousness, he also wants them to have fun.
There are times when that’s not always easy. Like this week, on the heels of two ugly losses to open the season. But to McIvor’s way of thinking, if you’re not enjoying the game, then you’re not going to be successful in it.
“I want to lead by example. I want to come in every day and be a pro, just one of those guys who’s upbeat and fun to be around,” McIvor said. “Playing hockey is one of the best jobs in the world and it’s an important thing (to) enjoy what you’re doing.
“That’s one of the things I try to do every day in my life, enjoy what I’m doing and have a good balance of working hard, having fun and doing things the right way.”
McIvor, a 28-year-old alternate captain, helped the Komets to the Kelly Cup championship as a rookie in 2021 out of the University of New Brunswick. In 89 games, including 12 in the playoffs, the defenseman has totaled six goals and 38 points, but his biggest contributions have come in the Fort Wayne end of the ice.
He is one of 12 players back from last season, when the Komets lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Wheeling Nailers, who won 3-2 in overtime of Game 7 at Memorial Coliseum.
“Obviously, there are takeaways from every win and every loss,” McIvor said. “Last year, it was a gut-wrenching loss and I think there was a lot of disappointment. This year, we’ve got to come together as a team. We came together last year as a team and it was just one of those things where we fell short.
“The quicker we come together as a team, and the more we want to play for each other, that benefits everyone in that locker room.”
There were some rumors after last season that McIvor might retire – he had injuries, including a gruesome one to his eye, suffered from a high stick in Game 4 of the playoffs that forced him to miss two games – but McIvor scoffed at the notion he might not have returned.
“With the eye injury, it was obviously a scary injury and I just wanted to take my time with the process,” he said. “I still love this game and my teammates, and this is where I want to be right now. I don’t think there’s any truth to that (rumor); I just needed a moment to reflect on everything. That was it.”
There’s not much a player can do to avoid high sticks or pucks to the face, but McIvor, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, sat down early in the season and pondered what he could do to make himself less likely to suffer controllable injuries, strains, pulls and tears. He implemented more stretching and yoga into his regimen.
“For me, it’s just about being a little more durable. I want to go the full 72 games this year and then be healthy for the playoffs,” he said.
The Komets, coming off a 7-5 road loss to the Indy Fuel and a 7-2 loss at Memorial Coliseum to the Cincinnati Cyclones, play host to the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates today and Saturday at the Coliseum.
There’s a subtext to the games in that Savannah is affiliated with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Komets’ parent club the past four years, so the Ghost Pirates could have Connor Corcoran, Lynden McCallum and Jordan Papirny on the ice.
The Komets, meanwhile, are now affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers. And they got more additions to their roster through the affiliation this week – forwards Samuel Dove-McFalls and Filip Engarås – while releasing defenseman Aiden Jamieson.
Note: The Komets will wear special “Scooby-Doo” uniforms today that will be auctioned off to benefit the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center. On Saturday, there will be a Teddy Bear Toss – fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice after the Komets’ first goal – and it’ll benefit The Disorderly Bear Den.