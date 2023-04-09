The pessimist would say the Komets’ game Saturday was the latest example of the team’s inability to fix its problems. The Komets had another horrid start, falling behind by three goals, compounded by their usual early penalties.
The optimist would say the Komets only allowed one goal over the last 53 minutes, 11 seconds, rallied their way back into the game with scrappy offense, and did it with a makeshift lineup in front of 2,992 spectators in WesBanco Arena at Wheeling, West Virginia.
The realist might point out this game was mostly meaningless for Fort Wayne, which has been locked into the Central Division’s fourth and final playoff spot for more than a week, and that no result would have changed this simple truth: Fort Wayne will be a heavy underdog come the playoffs.
Andy Willis, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Anthony Petruzzelli scored for the Komets in the 4-3 loss. Fort Wayne has dropped four of its last five games.
“If we ever found a way to start with the lead, to play with the lead, I think we’d be a pretty dangerous team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “(But) it doesn’t happen that often and we need to find a way to make it happen. It’s an unfamiliar feeling at this point and we need to figure out how to play with the lead and not have to come from behind every single game.”
It was Willis’ first goal in the professional ranks, in his eighth game out of Lindenwood University. But the Nailers’ Matt Koopman, Sebastian Dirven and David Jankowski scored their first pro goals, too, while Tyler Drevitch also found the back of the net.
“It was the same type of loss that we’ve had almost every single time – too many penalties in the first period and then we have to play from behind, then we dominate the second half of the game,” said Boudreau, whose Komets have given up the first goal in 44 of 68 games, including 20 of the last 23.
“We lost the game in the first seven minutes. That’s what it came down to.”
Fort Wayne (33-28-7) finished the season series 7-3-1 against Wheeling (28-36-5), which upset the Komets in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
There are four more regular-season games for Fort Wayne, beginning 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, and the Komets would love to build some momentum before their best-of-7 playoff series against the division champions, which will likely be the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Wheeling’s goalie, Brad Barone, stopped 33 of 36 shots. Fort Wayne’s Rylan Parenteau stopped 30 of 34, but he allowed three goals on the first five shots he faced.
Wheeling scored on 1 of 5 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 4.
The Komets played without a bevy of their top players – including Tye Felhaber, Matt Alvaro, Marcus McIvor, Matthew Boudens, Stefano Giliati, Daniel Maggio and Adam Brubacher – because of American Hockey League call-ups, injuries, and the desire to get them some rest. The injury to McIvor, suffered in Friday’s 5-2 victory over Kalamazoo, is particularly concerning. McIvor, who is Fort Wayne’s top defensive defenseman – with two goals, 18 points and a team-best plus-23 rating – reinjured a shoulder and will be reevaluated in the coming days.