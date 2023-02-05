The Komets have 71 seasons of history, in which their goaltenders have stopped in the neighborhood of 156,000 shots, but only a handful of those saves are truly timeless.
Think of Kevin St. Pierre’s no-look swing of the stick behind his back to prevent a Quad City Mallards goal in 2006. Or, Zach Fucale dropping his stick so he could make a diving glove save against the Toledo Walleye in 2019.
Rylan Parenteau joined their ranks with an unforgettable save Sunday, keying a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at Memorial Coliseum. Tyler Busch had a shot from 18 feet out, during an Iowa power play in the third period, that seemed pegged for the upper-left corner of the net. Parenteau dived forward and, as the puck sailed over his back, kicked his leg and looked like a scorpion driving it toward a befuddled Busch.
“That save, at that time, and the way he had to make it was the most spectacular save I’ve ever seen in hockey, live,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That’s pumping his tires pretty good, but the most important thing about it was the timing. We were up 2-1 and on the penalty kill, he comes across and comes up with a save he never should have had. No business making that; … and we, as a team, are finding ways to win.”
Less than seven minutes after Parenteau’s acrobatics, the K’s Blake Siebenaler rode the building’s energy by rocketing in a shot from the right circle for a 3-1 lead.
“For a goalie to be on the ground and have that hip flexibility to get his leg up there like that, it was pretty incredible. One of the best I’ve seen,” Siebenaler said.
Fort Wayne’s Samuel Dove-McFalls also scored in the third period and Shawn Boudrias got an empty-netter, his second goal of the game, as Fort Wayne won its sixth straight. Tye Felhaber assisted on three goals for the K’s (21-14-6).
Parenteau, a rookie, finished with 26 saves in front of 8,263 fans.
“Usually when you make a save like that, you’re not typically in the greatest position,” Parenteau said. “I bit a little bit on the strong side and just stuck my foot out there and it worked out in the end. Obviously, it was a key point in the game with a 2-1 lead and Iowa pushing hard. I’m glad we came out on top in the end.”
Wait, so Parenteau’s save was according to script?
“A little bit,” he said chuckling, “but sometimes in the heat of the moment you’re just throwing limbs in the direction of the puck and hoping for the best, right? Yeah, it worked out on my end.”
The Komets, who are on an 8-2-1 run, also got a goal from Mark Rassell.
“We’re just buying in as a team, and everyone is working together,” Siebenaler said. “You can tell in the locker room, everyone seems to be getting along, and there’s a lot of good camaraderie working for us.”
For Western Conference-worst Iowa (9-23-10), which had been on a 2-0-1 run, Darion Hanson stopped 44 of 48 shots and Zach White and Jordan Martin scored goals.
The Komets next play at 8 p.m. Thursday against the Allen Americans, the first of three games in as many nights at Allen, Texas.
Notes: There was some flooding in the Coliseum before the game. According to Komets President Michael Franke, it was more than two inches high in some spots and was traced to an issue with a sprinkler system. Power was temporarily disabled from the Heartlanders’ locker room and the doors opened four minutes late for the game. The postgame skate with the fans was also canceled. … Iowa was 0 for 3 on power plays; Fort Wayne was 0 for 2. … The Komets played without Matthew Boudens, Colton Point, Stefano Giliati and Daniel Maggio. Luka Burzan remained with Cleveland of the higher-level American Hockey League. … In the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League, the Quad City Storm won a game by forfeit over the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Bobcats never showed up for the game and appear to have folded. They reportedly never informed the fans, the league or the Storm they were clearing out, and the Storm still did a skate with the fans – despite it being at the Bobcats’ rink.