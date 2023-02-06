Rylan Parenteau's breathtaking save was indeed the No. 1 play of the day on ESPN's "SportsCenter" from Sunday's athletic action.
The Komets goaltender made a save on the Iowa Heartlander's Tyler Busch, during which Parenteau leapt forward and, as the puck sailed over his back, kicked his leg to propel the puck back toward Busch.
Who was No. 1 on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10? Why, it was The Scorpion, Rylan Parenteau, of the @FWKomets. Pro Bowl, ShmoBowl. pic.twitter.com/HWKJmxr7RF— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) February 6, 2023
The save came at a key juncture in the third period – the Komets were clinging to a 2-1 lead and facing an Iowa power play – and Fort Wayne wound up winning the game 5-2 for its sixth straight victory.
