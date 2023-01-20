Ryan Fanti’s eighth game with the Komets may have been his best. He stopped 34 of 36 shots Friday, but penalties caught up to Fort Wayne in the third period.
Erik Bradford’s power-play goal, on a shot from the left circle at 15:27, after Fort Wayne was penalized for having too many men on the ice, was the winner as the Kalamazoo Wings beat the Komets 3-1 in front of 4,166 fans at the Wings Event Center at Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Kalamazoo scored on 1 of 9 power plays and got a late empty-netter from Justin Taylor.
“That’s what happens. You’re playing with fire and take nine penalties and they score on the ninth one,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That’s (about) 18 out of 60 minutes short-handed, after coming back from not having any team skates for four straight days (during the all-star break). That’s not a recipe to have any type of success. Mentally, I thought they were lazy stick penalties and they eventually cost us, though the last one was a bench minor for too many men, which I think is a lack of focus. That’s when your brain starts to go.”
Fort Wayne was without maybe its best defensive forward in the third period because its captain and leading goal scorer, Anthony Petruzzelli, suffered an apparent right knee injury that has put his games-played streak in doubt heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. match at Memorial Coliseum against the Indy Fuel. Petruzzelli was kneed by Kalamazoo’s Ole Julian Bjørvik-Holm, when the game was tied at 1 late in the second period, setting off a fight between Drake Rymsha and the Wings’ Darby Llewellyn. Bjørvik-Holm was given a major penalty and a game misconduct by referee Kevin Corbett.
Petruzzelli has played 325 games, including the playoffs, since joining Fort Wayne late in the 2017-18 season out of the University of Vermont. He’s never missed time because of an injury or illness, only if he’s been called up to the American Hockey League. The Komets expect the ECHL to review the Bjørvik-Holm hit for a possible suspension.
“It should be supplemental discipline, but that doesn’t make us feel any better about his health status,” Boudreau said. “For us right now, it’s finding out how he feels tomorrow morning and we’ll take it from there. He’s not ruled out just yet (for the Indy game), but he wasn’t able to play in the third period.”
The Komets (15-13-6) hadn’t played since Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Fuel, though their lineup got a boost when the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors returned defenseman Adam Brubacher, forward Samuel Dove-McFalls and Fanti. To make room, on Friday the Komets released forward Neil Robinson, who had one assist and a minus-7 rating in 11 games since being acquired from the Utah Grizzlies for Jordan Martel. In 13 games with Utah, Martel has three goals, nine points and a minus-3 rating.
Fanti, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, played only his second Fort Wayne game since Nov. 13 – he stopped 25 of 29 shots over 35:21 of relief action in an 8-2 loss to the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 7 – and he’s appeared in eight AHL games with Bakersfield this season.
For the Wings (16-16-3), Kalamazoo-native Hunter Vorva stopped 33 of 34 shots. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays.
The Wings tallied 11 of the game’s first 16 shots, including a Carson Focht redirection of a Ryan Cook blue-line blast for a 1-0 lead at 15:12.
“The minds weren’t too sharp in the first period there,” Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper said, “but I thought as the game went on that we got back to the way that we need to play. We fought right to the end. Unfortunately, we just came up a little short.”
Rymsha tied it during a 5-on-3 power play 6:49 into the second period, and it was a wild goal, as Fort Wayne had 17 of the period’s first 24 shots. Cooper got to the rebound of a Rymsha shot and swept it backward. It went high on Rymsha, who swatted at the puck in mid-air and chipped it toward the far side of the net, where it sailed over Vorva’s glove.
Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias fought Jeremy Masella at 11:33. – it was Boudrias’ first game at Kalamazoo since suffering a knee injury late last season when he was hit from behind by Cody Corbett – and Petruzzelli night was ended on the Bjørvik-Holm hit at 16:39.
“We hope it’s nothing too, too serious for him. You hate to see a guy go down like that,” Cooper said. “We’ve been dealing with adversity all year – illnesses and injuries – so this isn’t new to us. But we’re just hoping that Petey is going to be alright.”
Notes: The Komets remained without injured players Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor, Matthew Boudens, Jacob Graves, Tristan Pelletier and Colton Point. Luka Burzan was still with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, though he’s also injured. Also scratched were Mark Rassell (illness), Mackenzie Dwyer and Max Milosek. … The Komets’ Filip Engarås is in an eight-game points drought, on the heels of a nine-game points streak.