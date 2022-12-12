TOLEDO – Anthony Petruzzelli, whose tenure with the Komets has been marked by his energetic play and durability, would be the guy to score a winning goal like Sunday’s.
Petruzzelli sped toward the net and was tripped up by Joseph Nardi, sending him crashing into Toledo Walleye goaltender John Lethemon during 3-on-3 overtime. Petruzzelli ducked under the crossbar and rushed out of the crease, as Lethemon reset his position. Alex Peters then fed a pass to Petruzzelli, who lasered a 12-foot shot above Lethemon’s left shoulder to finalize a wild 4-3 Komets victory.
“It was almost a little bit of luck there that I didn’t dislodge the net,” said Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain. “I’ve done that a couple times and the net goes flying and the whistle gets blown. I was lucky enough to get up, for Peters to find me and to get lucky with the shot.”
The victory completed a 2-1-0 weekend for the Komets (7-8-5), who got solid contributions from the two players they acquired last week – Peters, a defenseman, and Luka Burzan, a forward, who scored in the first period to help catapult Fort Wayne to a 3-0 lead.
Toledo (8-10-3) got goals in the final 4:40 of regulation time to salvage a point in the standings and keep it tied with Fort Wayne for fifth place in the Central Division. Toledo’s rally began with John Albert scoring from 30 feet out as he fell in the slot, continued with Andrew Sturtz going end-to-end and circumventing the entire Fort Wayne defense, and finished with Sturtz scoring from the right circle.
Even with the crowd rocking at the Huntington Center, where attendance was announced at 6,589, the Komets felt confident heading into overtime – despite coming in with a 1-5 record in extra time (0-3 in overtime, 1-2 in shootouts).
“We’ve been working a lot the last few weeks in developing our game,” said Petruzzelli, who has played 311 games with Fort Wayne and never sat out because of injury or illness. “We’re getting a little bit better each week and, … the fact that we were able to be resilient after giving up three in a row quick, then to come back and win in overtime, that shows a lot about our team.”
Toledo coach Dan Watson unsuccessfully protested from the bench that the winning goal shouldn’t have counted, that play should have been stopped when Petruzzelli crashed into the net.
Rylan Parenteau stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Komets, a night after he thwarted 32 of 34 in a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum. Parenteau began the season with the Walleye and was traded to Fort Wayne, for an undisclosed amount of cash, on Nov. 17 because Toledo had a glut of netminders on its roster.
Lethemon turned away 32 of 36 shots and was victimized by some bad luck. Burzan’s goal and the one scored by Joshua Winquist during a power play 11:48 into the third period ricocheted off Walleye sticks and changed direction. Fort Wayne’s Tye Felhaber scored off a rebound to make it 3-0 at 14:08.
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 5 power plays. Toledo was 0 for 3.
Winquist, who has six goals and a team-leading 22 points, has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games. Felhaber, who has six goals and 21 points, has a point in 14 of his last 20 games.
“We talked about sticking with the program over a three-game weekend,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose team lost on the road Friday, 5-4 to the Indy Fuel, with Colton Point stopping 21 of 26 shots for Fort Wayne. “We didn’t get the first game, but we stuck with it on the second one and stuck with it on the third one, no matter what happened. And we got the desired result which was four out of the six points.”
The Komets are off until a 7:30 p.m. road game Friday against the Cyclones (13-3-4), who have a division-best winning percentage of .750.
Fort Wayne is 2-2-0 against Toledo, which is 1-2-2 in its last five games.
“It would have been an absolutely beautiful game, except for that finish there and allowing them three quick ones to come back,” Boudreau said.
“But one of the things that you’ve started to see is the care and the heart that these guys have – the resolve and resiliency that no matter what happens, we can keep coming back.”
Note: The referees were Logan Gruhl, son of former Komets player Scott Gruhl, and Tatu Kunto. Logan Gruhl was struck in the face with a puck late in the second period, left the ice bloodied and didn’t return to the game.