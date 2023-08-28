Morgan Adams-Moisan was most recently on Memorial Coliseum ice during the 2021 playoffs, when the Komets ultimately captured the ECHL’s Kelly Cup. He went on to big things – spending the entirety of the past two seasons in the higher-level American Hockey League – but now he’s rejoining Fort Wayne.
The Komets announced Monday they’d signed Adams-Moisan, a 26-year-old forward, 22-year-old defenseman Neithan Salame and 21-year-old defenseman Cade McNelly. They bring the Fort Wayne roster to 25 players in advance of the Oct. 20 season opener against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, where they’ll be able to carry 21 on their active roster.
Adams-Moisan, a rugged 6-foot-2, 216-pounder, is the only player on the current Fort Wayne roster who got his name engraved on the Cup in 2021, though an injury prevented him from playing after the Western Conference finals. He had one goal and three points in seven playoff games, after totaling eight goals, 14 points and 123 penalty minutes in his lone regular season with Fort Wayne. He’s also played in the ECHL for the Maine Mariners.
“We couldn’t be happier to bring back a champion from the 2021 team. He gives us a presence in our lineup and brings AHL experience. He will be a leader and a big piece to the puzzle for us this season,” said Jesse Kallechy, who is heading into his first season as Fort Wayne’s coach, after he was an assistant with the Florida Everblades as they won the Kelly Cup in 2022 and 2023.
The Komets’ roster will have an almost entirely new look this season; the only players returning from last season are forwards Shawn Boudrias, William Provost and Tristian Pelletier, and defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. Defensemen Jake Johnson, who was with Fort Wayne last season, and Connor Corcoran, Fort Wayne’s Defenseman of the Year in 2021-22, have signed with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and could wind up in Fort Wayne through the affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.
Adams-Moisan skated 20 games last season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and was scoreless with 61 penalty minutes. In 2021-22, he appeared in 28 games with the San Diego Gulls and had one goal, two points and 73 penalty minutes. He engaged in 21 fights over the last three seasons, including nine when he was with the Komets.
Sixteen rookies have signed with Fort Wayne, including Salame, 6-1, 185 pounds, who last season had five goals, 15 points and 65 penalty minutes in 23 games with Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2021-22, he skated in the Western Hockey League for the Regina Pats and had three goals, 13 points and 29 penalty minutes in 36 games, after he played in two games for the Brandon Wheat Kings.
“Neithan is a smooth-skating defenseman with a great toolbox. He makes good decisions with the puck on his stick,” Kallechy said. “He has a high ceiling, and we hope to help him get there.”
McNelly, 6-3, 205 pounds, skated in 10 games last season for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and racked up 70 penalty minutes but no points. In 2021-22, he had three goals and 63 penalty minutes in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Vernon Vipers, after a career in the WHL.
Notes: The Komets announced they will play two exhibition games this season, both against the division-rival Iowa Heartlanders and both at the Coliseum – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 4 p.m. Oct. 15. … The team announced single-game tickets for the coming season will go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Coliseum ticket office and through Ticketmaster. ... Samuel Dove-McFalls, a forward who skated last season for the Komets, has signed to play in Germany for Lausitzer. He had 13 goals and 34 points in 38 games with the Komets, then added three goals and four points in seven playoff games.