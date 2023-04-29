Another first-round playoff exit is knocking at the door. Which Komets team is going to answer?
Will it be the one that crumples by taking penalties, sloppily turning over the puck and failing to generate consistent offense? Or will it be the one that’s physical, responsible and dangerous at both end of the ice?
We’ve seen them both, even just this week. But let’s be honest, the first version is why we’re all here.
A 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night has the Komets facing a must-win situation 6 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum in Game 5 of the best-of-7 Central Division Finals.
Two years after winning the Kelly Cup and one year after losing to the Wheeling Nailers in overtime of Game 7 of the first round at the Coliseum, this could be a decisive moment for many members of the organization – from the coach down to the last healthy scratch – with Fort Wayne down 3-1 in the series and significant offseason changes likely.
“Nobody is happy that we lost (Friday) and our emotions are going to be pretty high, but we are a resilient team,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We have shown that we can come back. And when our backs are against the wall, we play our best hockey.
“We only have one option: Play our best hockey Sunday night or go home. You have to have faith, you have to remain positive, but the guys have to want it for themselves.”
The Komets demonstrated resiliency throughout the regular season, up-and-down as that regular season may have been.
Despite a 5-8-5 start – their worst since joining the ECHL in 2012 – they made the playoffs in arguably the league’s toughest division. Despite a penchant for slow starts – they allowed the first goal in 46 of 72 games – they finished 34-31-7 with 96 third-period goals, tied for the second most in the ECHL behind regular season-champion Idaho’s 98. And despite crawling into the playoffs with seven losses in nine games, the Komets outplayed the division-champion Cyclones for most of the series’ first three games, including Fort Wayne’s 3-0 victory at the Coliseum in Game 3 on Tuesday.
The beauty of that game was what made Friday's loss at the Coliseum so painful. The first two periods were a déjà vu to the uglier parts of the regular season, as Fort Wayne took penalty after penalty, compounded by individualist play at both ends of the ice, and fell behind by three goals before the rejuvenated Komets got third-period goals from Garrett Van Wyhe and Samuel Dove-McFalls.
The Komets had their chances to force overtime but couldn’t solve Cyclones goalie Beck Warm, who is tied with Toledo’s Sebastian Cossa for the ECHL playoff lead with a .958 save percentage, just ahead of Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti’s .943.
“We just can’t wait until the third period to start things,” Van Wyhe said. “On Tuesday, we started off the first period on the right foot and we got the pucks deep, got behind their (defense), and we wore them down all 60 minutes. I think we only wore them down for 20 minutes (in the third period Friday).”
Cincinnati scored on 2 of 8 power plays Friday, bringing it to 4 for 25 in the series. Fort Wayne was 0 for 4, and is now 2 for 24 in the series, also allowing a short-handed goal. Those numbers don’t do justice, though, to the part special teams have played; the timing of Fort Wayne’s penalties have been brutal, like when it squandered a 3-0 lead in the 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1, or when it helped the Cyclones take control early Friday.
While the series has been lower-scoring than most expected, with both teams averaging 2.25 goals per game, Cincinnati has been getting offensive contributions from most of its top players; Zach Andrusiak, Patrick Polino, Matt Berry, Louis Caporusso and Justin Vaive have combined for eight goals. Meanwhile, some of Fort Wayne’s top offensive threats have been eerily quiet; Shawn Boudrias has neither a goal nor an assist, and Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha, who missed the last two games but might return Sunday, have only three assists among them.
“You need your best players to be your best players,” Boudreau said. “Right now, we have a few guys who aren’t showing up on the scoresheet and we really need them at the most crucial times.”
Still, the Komets feel that if they’d just stayed out of the penalty box more often, they could be up in this series, not facing elimination. The 3-0 victory in Game 3 was the evidence of their capabilities.
“We need to get some offense going,” Van Wyhe said. “But two goals can be enough to win a playoff game. We’ve just got to make sure they have one less than us at the end of the day.”