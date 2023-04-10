The Komets still have four games remaining in the regular season, beginning 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, but their upcoming playoff schedule is now known.
The Komets will face the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones in a best-of-7 series that starts with games 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 22 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to the Cyclones’ web site.
Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be at the Coliseum 7:30 p.m. April 25, 8 p.m. April 28 and 6 p.m. April 30.
Games 6 and 7 would be back in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. May 2 and 3.