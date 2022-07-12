Before Zach Pochiro became a highly productive forward for the Komets – helping them to the 2021 Kelly Cup – he starred for the Allen Americans.
Pochiro, 28, has re-signed with Allen, the team announced Tuesday.
Pochiro played 71 regular-season games with the Komets over the last two seasons, totaling 30 goals and 72 points.
In the playoffs, he had one goal and four points in 13 games, though he was limited to only six games during the Kelly Cup run because of injuries to his wrist and shoulder.
Injuries played a part in him retiring last summer to work for the family furniture business in Las Vegas, but he came back to hockey in January and helped reenergize Fort Wayne’s special teams in the wake of myriad call-ups. Among his 16 goals and 43 points in 39 regular-season games, Pochiro had four goals and 20 points on power plays, helping Fort Wayne to the first round of the playoffs.
He played for Allen from 2017 to 2019, racking up 52 goals and 99 points in 105 regular-season games, and adding three goals and five points in six playoff games.
He played in Denmark in 2019-2020.
Pochiro was a fourth-round draft pick of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues in 2013, though he's only advanced past the ECHL for five games in the American Hockey League.
It became apparent June 15 he wouldn’t be returning to the Komets, who left him off their season-ending roster and made him a free agent.
Shawn Szydlowski, also left off that roster, had also been linked to Allen, which recently hired former player Chad Costello to replace Steve Martinson as coach. But Szydlowski has signed with a team in the Eastern Conference, he confirmed last week, with an announcement from that team expected soon.
“I am so excited to be returning to Texas,” Pochiro said in a news release. “I loved my previous time in Allen, which is the main reason why I agreed to come back. Chad Costello was a great player, and I have no doubt he will be a great coach. I can’t wait to return to North Texas in late September and get back to work.”
The Komets play host to the Americans on Nov. 19 and play at Allen, Texas, February 9, 10 and 11.
“Zach is a proven goal scorer, and has had success in Allen before,” Costello said in the news release. “We are excited to have him back in an Americans sweater.”
The Komets have signed 11 players: forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Oliver Cooper, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel and Sam Babintsev, and defensemen Marcus McIvor, Blake Siebenaler, D.J. King, Marc-Antoine Pepin and Clark Hiebert.
They open their 71st season Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, then play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 22.