The finish to the regular season certainly won’t be dramatic.
We know the Komets are locked into the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. We know they’ll face the division champions. We know that will almost certainly be the Cincinnati Cyclones.
The next two weeks, in which the Komets will play six games, is all about polishing things up and building for the postseason. And the Komets have plenty to polish – namely their season-long penchants for poor starts and taking penalties – and need to break from their slump of three consecutive losses and only three wins in their last 10 games.
Based on what he’s seen in practice this week, Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau has an optimistic tone; he believes the players realize the importance of getting things righted as the postseason nears.
“They’ve been some of the best practices we’ve had in the last couple of months,” Boudreau said. “The pace and the energy and the structure within our systems, we’ve been sticking to the plan. So that creates some optimism heading into the weekend here, and helps build some of our confidence.”
The Komets (32-27-7) play host to the Kalamazoo Wings (27-35-4) at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, then head to Wheeling, West Virginia, for a 7:10 p.m. Saturday game against the Wheeling Nailers (26-36-5), before hosting the Wings again 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Komets bolstered their roster this week, signing a 20-year-old rookie forward, William Provost, who had 34 goals and 68 points in 66 games this season for Val d’Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Fort Wayne also got back forward Samuel Dove-McFalls on Thursday from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, where he has one assist in 16 games. With Fort Wayne, Dove-McFalls, a rookie, has 10 goals and 39 points in 32 games.
With only seven goals in their last three games, including a 3-0 loss Saturday to the South Carolina Stingrays at the Coliseum, the Komets could use the infusion of offense. Especially if they keep trailing early in games; they’ve given up the first goal in 42 of 66 games – amazingly still going 18-18-6 in such contests – and they’ve trailed 1-0 in 18 of the last 21 games, going 8-12-1 along the way.
To make room for the new additions, the Komets waived goaltender Corbin Kaczperski, who was 2-2-0 with a 3.98 goals-against average and a .867 save percentage. That leaves Ryan Fanti and Rylan Parenteau as the goalies for Fort Wayne, which placed forward Matt Alvaro on injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment. Alvaro should be back for Game 1 of the playoffs and forward Stefano Giliati, who has been out with a shoulder injury, could be back sooner.
Making the playoffs seemed far from a sure thing when the Komets were 5-8-5, their worst start since joining the ECHL in 2012. They’ve only missed the playoffs once since 2002 – that was in 2012-13 – and have more playoff appearances (61) since their inception in 1952 than any other team in North American professional sports.
While there’s often jostling for position in the standings this time of year, that’s not the case for Fort Wayne now.
“I don’t think the focus is anywhere else except for our own game, our own identity, our own structure,” Boudreau said. “We’ve talked about making sure the last two weeks of the season that we build the best culture we can as far as group activities and just being together, because we’re all going to need one another heading into the playoffs.”
The feeling around the Coliseum is that anything can happen, as Fort Wayne learned the last two years with a Kelly Cup championship in 2021 and a first-round upset loss to Wheeling last year. Fort Wayne is 4-4-1 against Cincinnati this season, so there are reasons for optimism if the Komets indeed face the Cyclones.
The Fort Wayne roster could see even more changes before then, as there remains hope that Tye Felhaber will return from Milwaukee of the AHL and Adam Brubacher and Alex Peters could return from Bakersfield. Recently signed rookie forwards Tyler Willis and Jackson Pierson are still getting acclimated to the pro game, and Provost could be a pivotal offensive figure for the Komets.
“Provost has got a great shot and I’m really excited to see him play and see if he can make an impact as a young, energetic kid,” Boudreau said.