When the Komets signed forwards Joshua Winquist and Tye Felhaber, the intent was that they’d lead the Komets’ offense. So even if what they’ve done lately has been particularly remarkable, coach Ben Boudreau doesn’t want them resting on their laurels.
“I hate to say it, but that’s what is expected of them because that’s what they’ve done their entire careers, wherever they’ve gone,” Boudreau said. “For them here, to be doing it, those are the expectations because they’re great players. They’re living up to the hype and that’s the big thing.”
Winquist, 29, has eight goals and a team-leading 27 points in 22 games this season. He’s currently on a 10-game point-scoring streak, during which he has six goals and 11 assists. Felhaber, 24, has seven goals and 26 points in 23 games. He’s on a six-game point-scoring streak, during which he’s totaled four goals and 10 points.
They’ve led the Komets on their season-best five-game winning streak and don’t mind the pressure that comes with Boudreau’s expectations.
“Honestly, I’ve always said this: Pressure is a privilege. It’s OK if they lean on us to produce offensively,” Felhaber said. “I think if you look at our group, you just kind of do it more for the guys because you know everybody is working their tails off and if you can just kind of contribute on the scoring sheet and help us win games, then it’s awesome for us.”
The Komets (10-8-5) play host to the Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-2) at 7 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved up because of the impending snowstorm.
Fort Wayne’s roster has changed since its last outing, a 5-4 victory Sunday at the Coliseum over the division-leading Indy Fuel: The Komets traded defenseman Benjamin Gagné on Tuesday to the Tulsa Oilers for defenseman Adam Samuelsson, while also waiving goaltender Kevin Resop; and on Wednesday they signed goalie Max Milosek, who was let go by the Toledo Walleye last week.
Both of Fort Wayne’s healthy goalies – Rylan Parenteau and Milosek – began the season with the Walleye, which still has Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa and John Lethemon. Parenteau, who was traded to Fort Wayne for an undisclosed amount of cash in November, is 6-1-2 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.
Goalie Colton Point, who is on an American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors, remains on injured reserve with Fort Wayne due to a head injury suffered in practice last week. It’s not been said how long he’ll be out.
Part of Fort Wayne’s recent success can be traced to a greater commitment to defensive play, but having increased offense hasn’t hurt. During the five-game winning streak, the Komets have outscored their opponents 25-14.
“You need your best players to be your best players,” said forward Mark Rassell, who raved about the way Winquist and Felhaber have lived up to their résumés with consistent scoring. “When your top guys are producing, it makes winning a lot easier.”
Rassell also talked about the camaraderie among the Komets, pointing to a third-period goal Sunday on which Oliver Cooper netting a short-handed goal. The players, Cooper included, were most happy because of Winquist’s setup that extended his points streak.
“I think that’s the team camaraderie that we have,” Rassell said.
Winquist has been doing most of his damage lately with linemates of Shawn Boudrias and Cooper, while Felhaber has been skating with Filip Engarås and Stefano Giliati. But both have been successful with others and lethal on the power play, where Winquist has three goals and nine assists and Felhaber has two goals and eight assists.
Truth be told, Winquist and Felhaber are probably exceeding their statistical expectations. Last season Winquist had 13 goals and 24 points in 23 games for the Allen Americans and Felhaber had nine goals and 14 points with the Orlando Solar Bears, while also skating three AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch.
“Winny is just such a good player and so smart, so poised with the puck, that I’m happy to see him doing well,” Felhaber said. “And with me, it’s just nice with my linemates and Benny Boudreau putting that trust in me and getting my offense back and kind of getting back to being the player I always was.”