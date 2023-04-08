Drake Rymsha had one of the prettiest scoring attempts you’ll ever see when he skated the length of the ice, slithering his way through four defenders and even putting the puck through the legs of Kalamazoo Wings captain Justin Murray, before goaltender Evan Cormier got a piece of his shot from 15 feet out.
A much easier play later Friday night wasn’t nearly as memorable, but it proved more important for Rymsha and the Komets. The rebound of an Anthony Petruzzelli shot landed on Rymsha’s stick and he flicked it into an open net, putting Fort Wayne ahead for good in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings, who led by two goals early.
Rymsha was seemingly everywhere, totaling three points, as the Komets (33-27-7) scored five unanswered goals and snapped a three-game winning streak, in front of a crowd of 7,443 at Memorial Coliseum.
Perhaps most importantly, the Komets didn’t allow a repeat of their previous game, a 5-4 loss Sunday to the Iowa Heartlanders, who scored three unanswered goals in the third period at the Coliseum, a night after South Carolina defeated Fort Wayne 3-0 there.
Despite giving up the first two goals Friday – which the Komets felt were more bad luck plays than anything – it was the type of defensive game the Komets hope to play come the postseason later this month.
“We kind of addressed that this whole week,” Rymsha said. “What happened last weekend on home ice, we know it’s not acceptable. Once we got that lead, we started hunkering down and it was good, it was good to see.”
Minutes after he put Fort Wayne up 3-2, Rymsha had a similar chance to score but Cormier, sprawled out on his stomach, lunged with his stick to deflect the puck away. Fort Wayne’s goalie, Ryan Fanti, followed suit a couple of minutes later by thwarting an Anthony Collins shot at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, getting the building fired up, and Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper scored off the rebound of a Rymsha shot during a power play 9:12 into the third period to make it 4-2.
Rymsha set up another goal, when his blast from the right circle crept underneath Cormier and Shawn Boudrias swept it in at 16:25.
“The puck was finding me tonight,” Rymsha said. “I was able to get the puck in some open space and use my speed and make some plays. I got a couple good breaks tonight and obviously my line played really well. Me, Coop and (Anthony Petruzzelli), we were all over the puck and it was a good game, for sure.”
Fanti finished with 18 saves for the Komets, who also got goals from Petruzzelli and Garrett Van Wyhe. For the Wings, Cormier stopped 32 shots and goals were scored by Justin Taylor and Kurt Gosselin.
“Where I really think we measure our confidence is here: We’ve really talked about how we need to play better in front of our fans and how we need to take more pride on home ice,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “That was one of the biggest things, having pride playing at home.
“Going down 2-nothing in the first 10 minutes, you could have been defeated right there mentally. But physically and mentally, we were engaged right there and were doing the right things. We were positive and supporting each other, and we stayed with it. We played a 60-minute game.”
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 5 power plays. Kalamazoo (27-36-4) was 1 for 5 with the man-advantage, but it allowed a short-handed goal to Van Wyhe.
The Komets, who are locked into the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division, have five remaining games in the regular season. They’ll likely face the Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round, though the Cyclones missed out on a chance to clinch the division title Friday with a 4-1 road loss to the second-place Toledo Walleye.
The full schedule for the Komets’ best-of-7 first-round series against Cincinnati or Toledo hasn’t yet been unveiled, but it will be 2-3-2 formatted and Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be at the Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. April 25, 8 p.m. April 28 and 6 p.m. April 30.
Until the postseason begins, the Komets are trying to build good habits and they face the Wheeling Nailers 7:10 p.m. today at Wheeling, West Virginia, before returning home to face the Wings on Wednesday at the Coliseum.
No shocker here, but the Komets allowed the first goal Friday. It came 2:47 into the first period, by Taylor, who swatted the puck out of mid-air during a Kalamazoo power play. Fort Wayne has allowed the first goal in 19 of the last 22 games, and in 43 of 67 games this season, though it’s still somehow 19-18-6 when it’s trailed 1-0.
The Wings had a great chance to build on their lead midway through the period with a 2-on-1 rush, but the Komets’ Marcus McIvor slid to break it up. McIvor, who is a team-best plus-23, left the game after aggravating a shoulder injury later in the first period. He didn’t return and won’t play Saturday.
The Wings’ next 2-on-1 rush was more successful; a Brad Morrison shot caromed off Gosselin’s skate as he slid backward into the net at 11:02. The goal was initially waved off by referee Trevor Wohlford, who changed his mind after looking at video replay. The ECHL’s senior vice-president of hockey operations, Joe Ernst, said the correct call was made; a player can be in the crease as long as he’s not interfering with the goalie, and Fanti was outside the crease.
Fort Wayne’s captain, Petruzzelli, answered with a rocketing shot from the right circle that took advantage of a Cooper screen at 14:34. It was Petruzzelli’s 23rd goal of the year, but he hadn’t scored in the previous 12 games.
Van Wyhe tied it with a short-handed breakaway goal 1:22 into the second period. It was set up by Tristan Pelletier, who stole the puck near the Fort Wayne blue line and chipped a pass up the boards.
Rymsha then put the Komets up for good at 4:07.
“What we were presented with was a one-goal lead heading into the third period, just like Sunday, and the question we were asking ourselves there was: Are we going to learn from our mistakes? Or are we going to continue making the same mistakes in these games?” Boudreau said. “I thought we learned the way to close out a game, the way to play, and I thought that was a very positive sign.”
Said Rymsha: “That was a solid group effort. Goaltending, defense, forwards, everyone did their job. We had a couple big plays by our big defensemen back there. And then, the forwards did their jobs, scoring goals. Fants made some key saves and I thought everyone did their job. It was a big win for us.”
Notes: Single-game tickets for the first round of the playoffs are on sale at the Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster. … The Komets played without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Matt Alvaro (undisclosed), Scott Allan (undisclosed), Andy Willis and Jackson Pierson. … William Provost made his professional debut. He was signed this week out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.