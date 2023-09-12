Mark Rassell, who starred last season for the Komets, has signed to play for the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads.
Rassell, a 26-year-old forward, skated with the Komets last season under an American Hockey League contract, so he was available in free agency this year. He had 21 goals and 50 points in 68 regular-season games last season, then added one goal and four points in seven playoff games.
After completing his college career at the University of New Brunswick, Rassell played two regular-season games and six playoff games with Fort Wayne in 2021-22.