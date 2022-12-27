It started with Komets forward Luka Burzan, crouched low in the left circle, staring down the Kalamazoo Wings’ Justin Taylor. They waited impatiently for the linesman, Antoine Bujold-Roux, to drop the puck at Memorial Coliseum.
Once he did, Burzan reacted by sweeping a backhand pass through his own legs, just underneath an opponent’s outstretched stick. The puck came to Fort Wayne defenseman Adam Brubacher, who glided backward along the blue line before flicking a high shot. Mark Rassell, a forward who had been along the boards during the faceoff, was left unguarded and redirected Brubacher’s shot for a second-period goal Thursday.
“I think (faceoffs are) one of the most crucial areas of the game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said, “because we have over 60 faceoffs a game and you have to be ready for them.
“If you look at that Rassell goal, you’re going to see a small detail that we preach all the time and that’s Anthony Petruzzelli, who doesn’t get a point on that play, he gets the bump and the interference on the inside winger that allows the lane to open up for Brubacher and Rassell to have the scoring opportunity. That’s five guys being connected.”
It wasn’t Fort Wayne’s only goal directly off a faceoff in the 6-1 victory, which extended its season-best win streak to six games.
Joshua Winquist won a backhand draw that was briefly touched and then coughed up by Shawn Boudrias. Fort Wayne’s Alex Peters and Kalamazoo’s Matheson Iacopelli both lunged with their sticks, popping the loose puck into the air. Peters smacked it down, sped to the net, then snapped in a goal. It wasn’t a textbook faceoff play, but it couldn’t have happened without Winquist’s success on the draw.
And Winquist has consistently been one of Fort Wayne’s most reliable faceoff takers.
While the ECHL doesn’t track faceoff numbers, the Komets have an intern, Fiona Quinn, who has been tracking them at home games to assist broadcasters. According to her numbers, of players on the active roster, Winquist has been the most effective, winning 114 of 219 (52%) faceoffs at home. The only players with better percentages have been Drake Rymsha (66%), who was called up to the American Hockey League by the Bakersfield Condors, and Matt Alvaro (59%), who is injured.
Petruzzelli is at 51%. So is Samuel Dove-McFalls, who is also in the AHL, while Filip Engarås, the only other Fort Wayne player who has taken more than 70 faceoffs at home, is at 50%.
Against the Wings, the Komets won 35 of 69 (50.7%) of their faceoffs, in line with Quinn’s overall statistics for the home season. Interestingly, the Komets’ faceoff win percentage has dipped to 46.4% over their current four-game streak at the Coliseum, where they’re 5-3-5 overall.
But you wouldn’t have known that Thursday, especially in high-leverage situations. Winquist won 17 of 26 faceoffs in that game, Burzan 11 of 20, Engarås 7 of 21, and Boudrias was 0 for 2. Kalamazoo’s most effective faceoff man was Taylor, who was 15 of 24.
“For us, it’s been a big emphasis,” Boudreau said of faceoffs. “We practice it every week and we’re making sure that we’re ready and we’re connected on those faceoffs.”
The Komets (11-8-5) haven’t played since Thursday, thanks to the holiday break, and hope they can maintain their momentum 7:30 p.m. today at the Coliseum, where they will host the Toledo Walleye (12-10-4).
This is the first half of a home-and-home series that will continue 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The series will be pivotal in the division standings, after Fort Wayne, which won the 2021 Kelly Cup, and Toledo, which reached the final last season, got off to uncharacteristically poor starts.
Fort Wayne signed Max Milosek last week, giving it two goalies who began the season with the Walleye, the other being Rylan Parenteau. Fort Wayne is 2-2-0 against the Walleye, winning the last meeting 4-3 in overtime at the Huntington Center on Dec. 11, when Petruzzelli netted the controversial winner. He’d been knocked into the net seconds before and Walleye coach Dan Watson argued vociferously that play should have been stopped.