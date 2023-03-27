Ryan Fanti, minutes after accomplishing one of the rarest feats in hockey, was asked about his flair for the dramatic.
The Komets goaltender shook his head, looked to the ground, smiled and chuckled: “I still don’t know what to think of it. I’m still processing.”
So were the 8,923 fans who were at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night to witness a 6-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush that was capped by Fanti scoring the first goal by a netminder in the Komets’ 71-year history.
“You don’t really get too many opportunities (to score). It’s probably something I’ve dreamed about more than anything, including a fight or whatever it is, making big saves,” said Fanti, an Edmonton Oilers prospect, who was active with the puck all night and stopped 36 shots.
“One time in juniors, I had a chance up two goals. I probably got a better shot off than I did tonight, but a guy made a good play and jumped up to knock it down with his glove. I tried to scramble back to my net and he ended up banking it off me and scoring. Luckily, we still ended up winning the game and I’m happy that didn’t end up happening again tonight. I just got lucky with it. The puck landed on edge and luckily it didn’t flatten out and stop.”
Remarkable as the shot into an empty net was – he lifted it high, it landed at the center-ice logo and then cruised for what seemed like an eternity before going in – the moment was made even more incredible by the backstory.
Fanti had already gone into Komets lore for decimating Wheeling goalie Brad Barone in a fight at the Coliseum on March 10, a video of which garnered a lot of attention on social media. After Fort Wayne went up 5-3 in the third period Saturday, thanks to a Matthew Boudens goal, Fanti removed himself from the game because – and there’s no dancing around this – he had a stomach ache and needed a bathroom break.
As Fanti was gone for 3:49 of game time, Corbin Kaczperski made two saves in his place. Just over a minute after returning – the Komets insist no thought was given to letting Kaczperski finish the game – Fanti scored his goal and was immediately mauled by his teammates.
“He’s making a name for himself,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We all know the history in Fort Wayne of all the goalies and how they’re revered. At the end of the day, we got a big win. But Fanti is making a name for himself and (him scoring), that was a big thing.”
Fanti’s goal was the No. 4 play on ESPN’s Top 10 on Sunday, then he backstopped the Komets to a 4-3 victory over the Rush with 18 saves, even assisting on Mark Rassell’s winning goal – his second assist of the month.
One could legitimately argue Fanti’s the most exciting goaltender in the world right now, even though he still needs to prove he’s a legitimate NHL prospect.
The Komets have nine games remaining in the regular season and have a chance at clinching a playoff spot Friday, when they face the Kalamazoo Wings in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Komets are nine points back of the Indy Fuel for third place in the Central Division.
The Komets have three goalies jostling for position on the depth chart, including Rylan Parenteau, who was No. 1 on ESPN’s Top 10 for a scorpion-like save in a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders on Feb. 5. After Parenteau, also a rookie, made that save, it seemed he owned Fort Wayne, but now it’s Fanti who’s the top dog.
Notes: The Komets signed forward Jackson Pierson, a forward out of Notre Dame, who had one goal and nine points in 31 games this season. The native of Zionsville played for New Hampshire from 2018 to 2022. He played prep hockey at Culver Academy, where he was the all-time leader in points and a three-time MVP.