ECHL referee Logan Gruhl, who took a puck to the face in a scary moment Sunday, is expected to work games again this weekend.
Gruhl was injured when Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzelli dumped the puck along the boards and it caught Gruhl in the face. He suffered a broken nose and left the ice bloodied at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Because two referees were being used that night, when Fort Wayne defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3 in overtime (on a Petruzzelli goal), Tatu Kunto finished the game as the lone referee.
Gruhl's father, Scott, is a former Komets player.