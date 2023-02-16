Mark Rassell and Samuel Dove-McFalls came into this season with only 19 games of professional hockey experience between them. With four-game goal-scoring streaks, tied for the longest current runs in the ECHL, the 25-year-old forwards are finding their footing at a pivotal time for the Komets.
“They’re both rookie guys and getting more confident with the time and the space,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said Thursday. “They’ve elevated themselves in the lineup and they’ve gone from the third line to the second line to the first line, and they’re finding ways to get it done. Yeah, they’ve got four-game goal-scoring streaks, but they’re playing big minutes, 5-on-5, power play and the penalty kill, and the fact that we’re winning means they’re getting it done in all three areas.”
The Komets (23-15-6), who have pulled into fourth place in the Central Division, have won 8 of 9 games heading into a home-and-home series with the Cincinnati Cyclones (28-12-7) that begins 7:30 p.m. today at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.
During this nine-game stretch, Dove-McFalls has six goals and 13 points. Rassell, who was his teammate at the University of New Brunswick, has four goals and seven points.
Their linemate, Shawn Boudrias, has seven goals and 10 points in the last nine games, giving him 20 goals and 40 points in 40 games for the season. Boudrias returned Thursday from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, after playing one game with them.
Rassell was arguably the Komets’ best player during the 2022 postseason, when he had four goals and six points in the seven-game loss to the Wheeling Nailers, after he’d skated only two regular-season games out of UNB. It took Rassell a little while to get going this season, but he’s totaled 15 goals, 32 points and a team-best plus-16 rating in 42 games.
“I’ve just been going to the net,” he said. “I’m not really a high-skill, high-flash player like some of the other guys we’ve got, but I go to the net. I’m hard on my stick and if the puck comes to me, I try to bear down and put it in.”
Rassell and Dove-McFalls are on AHL contracts with the Bakersfield Condors. Dove-McFalls, who was with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins last season, and has appeared in 10 Bakersfield games this season, is at seven goals and 21 points in 22 games for Fort Wayne. He’s also become one of its most reliable players on faceoffs.
Saturday against the Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum, the Komets will wear “Hockey Fights Cancer” uniforms that will be auctioned to benefit Braydin Lewis and Riley Children’s Hospital. Lewis, a local hockey player battling glioblastoma, is the son of former Komets forward Adam Lewis. Saturdayis also Report Card Night and students with an A or equivalent grade can get a free ticket at the box office.
Last week, the Komets learned a tough lesson when they began a set of three games in as many days at Allen, Texas, with a sloppy 7-3 loss to the Americans. The Komets face another 3 in 3 this weekend as they play host to the Kalamazoo Wings (18-25-3) 5 p.m. Sunday, and they want to make sure they start things off with a polished effort against the Cyclones, who are 11 points ahead of them in the division with three more games played.
“Everything is laid out in front of (our players) and I believe that as a group, as long as we keep each other accountable, we’re a very difficult team to play against,” Boudreau said. “We’re going to play a team that’s absolutely thriving and this could be a playoff opponent if things keep going the way things have been going.”
Note: Paul Jerrard, who played 23 games with the Komets in 1995-96, died at 57 from cancer Wednesday. Jerrard, who played five NHL games with the Minnesota North Stars earlier in his career, had one assist with Fort Wayne. He went on to an extensive coaching career, including five seasons as an NHL assistant coach with Colorado, Dallas and Calgary. He spent the last five season as an assistant with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where Leo-native Matt Miller plays. Jerrard is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and two daughters, Catherine and Meaghan.