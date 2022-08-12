The roster for the Komets’ Alumni Game – to support local hockey player Braydin Lewis’ battle with brain cancer – was unveiled Friday.
The game will be 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the SportONE/Parview Icehouse, including: Colin Chaulk, Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, Sean Venedam, Brandon Warner, Jim Logan, Bobby Stewart, Jamie Lovell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Kevin Bertram, Leo Thomas, Jeff Worlton, Guy Dupuis, P.C. Drouin, Dustin Virag, Kelly Perrault, Ryan Potts, Adam Lewis and Ben Boudreau.
Boudreau is the current coach of the Komets. Petruzzelli is the current team captain. Chaulk coaches the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who are one step above Fort Wayne in the Edmonton Oilers’ minor-league system. Lewis is the father of Braydin Lewis, who has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Braydin Lewis, 18, had emergency surgery June 2 to remove a 2-inch tumor from his right frontal lobe that proved to be malignant, and the hockey community has been trying to help raise money for the impending medical costs, which require frequent trips to Detroit and Minnesota, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and potential participation in clinical trials.
Braydin Lewis, a recent Homestead graduate, skated last season for the Metro Jets, a junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League in Mount Clemens, Michigan. A defenseman, Lewis totaled nine goals and 45 points in 37 games, then one assist in three playoff games.
Adam Lewis, a member of the Komets’ 2003 Colonial Cup championship team, works for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Braydin Lewis’ mother, Kristen, is a deputy sheriff.
On Aug. 20, there will be an Ironman Tournament at the Icehouse from 3 to 10 p.m., as part of the Braydin Lewis Fundraiser. Players, 8-and-under through adults, can enter for $50 per person. That will include two complimentary tickets to the Komets’ Alumni Game.
General admission tickets for that game, against a local squad called the BLF Warriors, will be $25 for adults, $10 for kids. To purchase tickets, call 260-387-6614 or go to the Icehouse, Information can be found at sportoneparkviewicehouse.com.
Donations to support Braydin Lewis’ family can also be made at gofund.me/f455169c.