Drake Rymsha has been making highlight-reel plays for the Komets since 2019, but they’ve never been able to use Rymsha's prodigious skills in the postseason.
That’s almost certainly about to change.
Rymsha, who has 23 goals and 52 points this season, should be a pivotal player for Fort Wayne when it opens the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals on the road April 21 against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
“We’ve got a group full of winners,” said Rymsha, a 24-year-old native of Huntington Woods, Michigan. “It’s been an up-and-down season, but at the end of the day we’ve got a room full of champions and I’m just leaning on them. I know we’ve got the team to make some noise in the playoffs.”
Rymsha’s five-year professional career includes 89 games with Fort Wayne – more than he’s played with any other team – and he’s totaled 42 goals and 87 points.
But Fort Wayne fans have never gotten a chance to see him in the playoffs because the pandemic halted the 2019-20 season before the playoffs began; he spent almost all of 2020-21 on the taxi squad of the Kings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2017; and the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears called him up last season for 52 games, including three in the postseason.
The Komets still have four games to play in this regular season, including Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, before they face the division-champion Cyclones in the first round. Komets fans are certainly crossing their fingers Rymsha is neither injured or called up before then.
“I expect Drake to be one of our top guys,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “When he can factor in offensively, those are our expectations. But he can do the little things, like help us win faceoffs and kill penalties.”
Boudreau pointed out that Rymsha’s defensive statistics can be deceiving; he’s a team-worst minus-21 for a Komets team that has struggled in its own end. And there’s no disputing he’s one of the most gifted offensive players in the ECHL thanks to his speed, stick-handling, rocketing shot and willingness to play a physical game.
The Komets’ are without some of their top offensive playmakers, including Tye Felhaber (in AHL), Stefano Giliati (shoulder) and Matt Alvaro (undisclosed), so Rymsha’s worth is amplified.
“I’m excited,” Rymsha said. “Obviously, we’ve got the best fans in the league and I’m really excited to defend our home ice and see how loud ‘The Jungle’ can get. We want to go on a good run. That’s why we play all these games in the regular season – for playoff time.”
The Komets (33-28-7) have lost four of their last five games heading into the final meeting of the season with the Wings (27-36-5). Rymsha is second on the roster in goals, nine back of Shawn Boudrias, and third in points, 11 back of Felhaber and 10 behind Boudrias.
“I’m just playing my game, playing the right way and playing hard,” said Rymsha, who has three goals and six points in the last three games. “I’ve been trying to chip in offensively. Leading by example is what I’m trying to do and I’m excited to get going in the playoffs.”
Rymsha, a 6-foot, 200-pound forward, has played 11 playoff games in the pros. He had one goal and two points in eight games with the ECHL’s Manchester Monarchs in 2019, and he had an assist in three AHL games with Hershey last season. In his final two seasons of juniors, he had four goals and 12 points in 16 Ontario Hockey League playoff games for the Sarnia Sting.
Part of Rymsha's worth in pivotal games goes beyond his scoring, or even his hitting and fighting; he’s one of the most reliable faceoff takers in the division.
“Something I really pride myself on is my ability to take draws,” Rymsha said. “I was given the gift of being good at the dot and I just want to keep winning. Hockey is such a possession game that if we can (win) in the faceoff circle, and we can start with the puck a lot, that definitely helps us get going on offense right away.”