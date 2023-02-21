It’s a familiar refrain from Drake Rymsha – “I just love hockey” – and one that speaks simply about the way he plays the game.
He speeds past opponents, hits, doesn’t shy away from the rough stuff, scores and is passionate about doing it with the Komets, even though many think he has the tools to be successful at the next level.
Less than two years ago, Rymsha suited up for the lone NHL game of his career – with the Los Angeles Kings – but there’s no apparent discouragement from his end that he’s in the ECHL.
As for that nine-game goal-scoring drought from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, Rymsha took it in stride and put it behind him effectively. He’s on a four-game point-scoring streak since, during which he has three goals and seven points, and that included the overtime goal in Sunday’s 6-5 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum.
“I’ve played long enough that I know it’s going to come and it’s going to come in stretches,” said Rymsha, 24. “The type of player I am, I’m not going to score every game, but I’m going to try to. It’s part of the game, the ups and downs, and I just try not to get too high or too low and stay in that happy medium there.”
Rymsha has 15 goals and 30 points in 33 games this season with the Komets, and he’s played four games in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors, who returned defenseman Darien Kielb to the Komets on Monday.
Rymsha set up two goals Sunday and won it off a rebound, following a wild sequence by Tye Felhaber, who blasted the puck from 40 feet out, leapt to catch the rebound, dropped it to the ice and took another shot.
It was Rymsha’s 34th goal in 68 games with Fort Wayne dating to 2019.
“When he plays within structure, he’s a great hockey player. And I think the game gets away from him when he doesn’t,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I’ll say this, (Sunday) was probably his best effort at both ends of the ice. He hit, he competed, he won faceoffs, he back-checked hard and did a lot of the little things you need to win the game.
“I know he’s going to get remembered for the big overtime winner and the points, but he can’t be just that one type of player. I thought he played at both ends all night.”
The Komets face the South Carolina Stingrays (28-15-5) at 10:30 a.m. today in an Education Day game at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. It’s a rematch of the 2021 Kelly Cup finals won by the Komets, and it kicks off a tough stretch of four road games in five days.
The Komets face the Savannah Ghost Pirates (16-25-10) on Friday and Saturday at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta Gladiators (25-20-6) on Sunday at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Rymsha, whose Komets have had to overcome early deficits in several recent wins. “We’ve had some tough starts, but overall I like how we’ve been playing the last 11 or 12 games. If we just keep playing how we’re capable of, if we play how we can play, we’re pretty confident in what we can do.”
The Komets, who are in fourth place in the Central Division, have won 10 of 12 games yet remain 10 points back of the division-leading Toledo Walleye.
But the Komets have played four fewer games.
“When you really look at the trending of this hockey team, the way we’ve been playing games, we’ve been playing really good hockey and really consistently good hockey,” Boudreau said. “We’ve been finding ways to respond. ... You win your games in hand and we’re going to be, at the end of the day, where we want to be. That’s the goal.”