Shawn Boudrias wants to be a player who sparks the Komets. He certainly did that in their last outing, scoring the game’s first two goals at Memorial Coliseum to key a 5-3 victory over the Toledo Walleye on Saturday.
The importance of winning that contest convincingly can’t be overstated, since Fort Wayne was the last ECHL team to get its first home win and it came on the heels of two humiliating losses – 6-0 to the Walleye at the Coliseum on Thanksgiving and 6-3 the next night at Toledo.
“We got our first home win in front of our fans and it was pretty sick. We waited a whole month to give that to our fans, so now we’ve just got to keep going,” Boudrias said. “Our fans deserve it, we deserve it, and we’ve just got to keep getting better.”
Boudrias has three goals, nine points and a minus-3 rating in 10 games. He had 19 goals, 41 points and plus-2 rating in 57 games last season before a knee injury forced him to miss the playoffs.
Coach Ben Boudreau actually moved Boudrias, 23, down to the fourth line before Saturday’s game and the response from the 6-foot-5 forward was impressive as Fort Wayne (5-6-3) improved to 1-3-3 at home. Boudrias scored the first goal by redirecting a shot and the second by getting to a rebound that caromed off his skate and in.
“You can sit there and pout about it or you can go make something happen,” Boudreau said. “The two goals, they were just hard-working goals. They were just dialed in. It was kind of, ‘OK, I’ll show you.’
“Hat’s off to him and he got rewarded by doing what a good pro does – putting the skates on and going to work.”
Boudrias said he’s unconcerned with things like line combinations or ice time: “Seriously, I just love this team and I love all the guys. I didn’t care about that, I just wanted to win. That’s it, for real.”
But he is cognizant he needs to impact games, even if he’s not putting the puck in the net himself.
“I want to try to (score) every game. It can be hard, though, and if I can’t do that, then I have to make sure I’m doing other things like be physical, maybe fight someone, to get myself going and get the other guys going, too.”
Boudrias’ teammates hope the performance Saturday will catapult them to a greater amount of consistency and success. Fort Wayne plays host to the Wheeling Nailers (7-8-0 overall, 3-3-0 on the road) at 8 p.m. today at the Coliseum, the first leg of a home-and-home series.
“I think it’s just building off the little things, the little details, playing a simple game, our brand of hockey, not overcomplicating things,” defenseman Benjamin Gagné said. “The success will come.”
The Komets’ lineup has changed since last weekend, starting with forwards Samuel Dove-McFalls, who had one goal and seven points in 11 games, and Drake Rymsha, who had a team-leading nine goals and 14 points in 14 games, getting called back to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
The K’s consequently signed defenseman Daniel Maggio, 31, a member of their 2012 Central Hockey League championship squad and the team that went to the ECHL’s 2018 Western Conference finals.
Maggio was released Nov. 25 by the Adirondack Thunder, after he was scoreless in 10 games, and should add some physicality to Fort Wayne’s blue-line corps, even if the Komets lead the ECHL with 19.14 penalty minutes per game.
After completing the home-and-home series with the Nailers, the Komets play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones (10-1-3) at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.