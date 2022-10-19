It was the first practice of Komets training camp Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum, and Stefano Giliati was already making an impression. He sped his way down the dasher boards, circumvented two defensemen, then changed direction and velocity before tucking the puck between the far post and the goaltender.
Any questions about the Giliati’s tools – even at the age of 35 – were quickly put to rest.
“This guy can still skate, shoot and pass, and he’s got the veteran thought process out there,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He thinks the game better than most and, just as far as who he is with the character, he’s a great leader, a good pro and takes good care of himself. He’s going to set a good example for the young guys to follow.”
Several of the central figures from last season’s team – such as Will Graber, Shawn Szydlowski, Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Zach Pochiro and Zach Tolkinen – have retired or gone to other teams. While there’s still a nucleus of 11 returning players, Giliati is one of the newcomers who will be particularly relied upon this season.
“I have a little more experience than a lot of the guys, so I’ll be bringing that experience,” Giliati said. “I’ve always been a hard worker and a fast skater. I like to score goals, so I’ll help out on the offense and bringing the group together, too.”
Giliati may be largely unfamiliar to Komets fans, as he hasn’t skated in a North American regular-season game since 2011, when he was with the American Hockey League’s Norfolk Admirals. Since then, he’s played in Italy, Finland, Croatia, Germany and Austria, totaling 124 goals and 307 points in 476 games.
Last season, for Italy’s Asiago HC, he totaled 15 goals and 37 points in 34 regular-season games, then added two goals and nine points in 10 playoff games.
Some players struggle to reacclimate to the North American style of play, and others embrace returning to a more physical brand of hockey, so only time will tell if Giliati can put up the types of numbers he did overseas. Giliati is unconcerned, even if he hasn’t played in the ECHL since 2010 with the Reading Royals.
“I’m here to win and I’m going to do whatever I can to help this team win. I’m more concerned with the group goals than my own right now,” he said.
When Giliati was in junior hockey for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Lewiston MAINEiacs, he played alongside Fort Wayne’s current assistant coach, Olivier Legault, back in 2005. Legault was every bit the physical player he’d become for three seasons with the Komets, when he would frequently drop the gloves to fight.
“He punched a lot of holes in people’s faces, which was great,” Giliati said, adding that Legault is the reason he’s in Fort Wayne now.
“He’s been calling me for a few years, trying to get me to come over to Fort Wayne, and he was speaking so highly of it. I really got to know about the city from him. I’ve had some long conversations with him and he’s a good buddy of mine, and I trust his expertise and he’s been here for awhile. He really convinced me this was the right place.”
The Komets open their 71st season 7 p.m. Friday against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, then play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.
On the heels of winning the ECHL’s 2021 Kelly Cup, the Komets bowed out in the first round of the 2022 playoffs to the underdog Wheeling Nailers. A partial rebuild has taken place since then and Giliati, who has been given as role as a Komets skills coach, is a focal point of it.
“Last season is in the past. We’ve got new guys, a new team and a new season,” forward Shawn Boudrias said. “We’re going straight forward and trying to be the best team every game, trying to get as many wins as we can and see what happens.”
Note: Drake Rymsha, a forward, and goaltender Ryan Fanti have been assigned to the Komets from Bakersfield of the higher-level American Hockey League. Rymsha had 10 goals and 18 points in 11 games last season for the Komets, spending most of the season in the AHL with the Hershey Bears. Fanti is a rookie out of the Minnesota-Duluth.