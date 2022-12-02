The Komets’ Joshua Winquist unleashed a blistering shot from the top of the right circle that went between the legs of Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier 4:09 into the third period Friday night. It gave Fort Wayne a seemingly comfortable two-goal cushion.
But it wasn’t enough.
Back-and-forth action ensued, including a goal by the Nailers’ Justin Addamo at 18:23 to complete his hat trick and force overtime. In the 3-on-3 extra session, Wheeling’s Adam Smith got the inside path on Blake Siebenaler and then bested goaltender Rylan Parenteau stick-side for a 6-5 victory at Memorial Coliseum.
Shawn Boudrias had two goals for the Komets, who were ravaged so much by call-ups, illnesses and an injury that they used eight defensemen, including one, Joe Masonius, as a forward – a position from which he scored a goal in front of 6,675 fans.
“I told the guys to keep their heads up,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who was proud of the way the players powered through their myriad absences yet was unsettled by some late lapses that caused Fort Wayne to miss out on a point in the standings and see its home record change to 1-3-4.
“Short-handed, we lose four of our top nine guys up front, that’s tough. But it’s a game we should have had and that’s why it’s frustrating.”
Parenteau stopped 28 of 34 shots for the Komets (5-6-4 overall). For the Nailers (8-8-0, 4-3-0 on the road), Taylor Gauthier turned away 35 of 40 shots in the first half of a home-and-home series that continues 7:10 p.m. Saturday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Wheeling was scoreless on its only power play. Fort Wayne was 1 for 3, getting the Winquist goal for a 4-2 lead.
Wheeling’s Chris Ortiz then scored on a 42-footer at 11:24, Boudrias off a rebound at 11:43 (his fourth goal in the last two games), and Addamo after a back-door pass at 14:12.
Addamo polished off his hat trick – tying the game – with Wheeling’s goalie pulled for an extra attacker; Addamo rushed the net and sent the puck through Parenteau’s legs.
It was the Komets’ first outing since becoming the ECHL’s final team to get a home victory, 5-3 over the Toledo Walleye on Nov. 26 at the Coliseum, and Fort Wayne’s roster looked much different this go-round. Forwards Drake Rymsha and Samuel Dove-McFalls had been called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, forwards Matthew Boudens and Stefano Giliati were sick, and forward Matt Alvaro remained out with a groin injury.
Consequently, the Komets signed forward Tristan Pelletier and defenseman Daniel Maggio. Pelletier was in training camp with Fort Wayne, then played six games with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Huntsville Havoc, totaling two goals and four points. Maggio, who helped the Komets to the Central Hockey League’s 2012 championship and the ECHL’s 2018 Western Conference finals, played 10 games this season with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder and was scoreless.
Still, the Komets were short-handed enough to need Masonius at forward, where he tied it at 2 – after a nifty crossing pass from Maggio, who played some forward, too – 17:48 into the second period.
“It’s gutsy, you know what I mean? It’s tough. That’s a defenseman going in and playing center, which is probably the toughest position. To go in and score a goal at that moment was huge,” Boudreau said. “Again, everybody I thought was going great tonight, to be honest, and everybody was doing their job. It’s just the goals in the third period they scored were way too easy. … We’ve got to find a way defensively as a group – forwards, defensemen and goalies – to prevent those types of goals.”
Just 17 seconds after Masonius’ goal, the Komets got one of those types of big stops, as Parenteau made a scintillating save on a Cédric Desruisseaux attempt from 13 feet out.
“I’m very proud of our guys. The guys that were here and gave everything of themselves, it was truly an impressive thing to watch,” said Boudreau, who’s optimistic he’ll get a forward from Bakersfield before the next game.
“We had eight forwards, eight defensemen. Of those eight forwards, two of them are role guys, so for our top six to play the minutes that they played, I thought it was truly unbelievable and we scored five goals.”
After Fort Wayne played a solid defensive game for much of the night, the finish was the latest indictment of a defense that has allowed an average of 5.2 goals over the last five games.
“We’ve got a two-goal lead twice with less than 10 minutes to go in the third period, and we’ve got to find a way – whether that’s forwards managing the puck, defense making the play or goalies making the saves at the right times. Going back, collectively, as a group, we’ve got to make sure everybody is doing their job,” Boudreau said. “If you look at where we are defensively, that’s a team statistic, forwards, defensemen and goalies, and we need everybody playing the same way. Giving up six goals a game, that means we’ve got to score seven.”
In the first period, the Komets dominated possession, but a sloppy long-range pass led to an icing call and, just after the ensuing faceoff, the Nailers’ Gianluca Esteves redirected a shot for a 1-0 lead at 19:31.
Wheeling’s Samuel Tremblay had a great chance to extend the lead, but his shot from point-blank range, 3:10 into the second period, was blocked by Parenteau. Seconds later, Gauthier foiled a Tye Felhaber breakaway.
Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper tied it by coming out from behind the net and sneaking the puck inside the left post at 6:43, but Addamo answered off a rebound 4:24 later for a 2-1 lead.
After Masonius’ goal, Boudrias netted a one-timer from the slot, for a 3-2 lead, after a no-look pass by Cooper from behind the Wheeling net 1:24 into the third period.
Notes: With Boudens out of the lineup, Cooper wore an ‘A’ as an alternate captain. … The referee was Alex Normandin.